Minnesota man charged in connection to Feb. 13 shooting on Appleton's West College Avenue

APPLETON - A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Feb. 13 shooting in the 1300 block of West College Avenue.

Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested more than two weeks after Appleton police found a 28-year-old man had been shot while responding to reports that roughly 20 people were fighting outside.

Yang, who appeared in court Monday, faces one count of first-degree reckless injury. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to court records.

Police responded to the area of Core's Lounge shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of the fight, but as officers were on their way, additional callers reported gunshots in the area. When the first officers arrived, there were "miscellaneous items scattered outside in the parking lot, including outdoor clothing and shoes," according to a criminal complaint.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind the building, the complaint says.

The brother of the man who was shot told police he arrived at Core's about 1:20 a.m. for karaoke, but ran outside after he heard his friend was being beaten up, the complaint says.

"He described the situation as chaos," the complaint says.

After a few minutes, the victim's brother heard shots and took cover behind his car. He estimated there were four or five gunshots, including three that struck his car.

A review of footage recorded by a security camera outside Core's shows a man retrieving something from a vehicle during an altercation in the parking lot, the complaint says. The man eventually gets back in the vehicle and, with one other person, drives away.

Police were able to get a license plate number of the vehicle using footage from traffic cameras in the area, the complaint says. The vehicle was registered to Yang and one other person.

A handgun was later found "sitting in the snow" in the parking lot outside of Core's, the complaint says. The weapon contained four cartridges that were the same caliber as shell casings found at the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was interviewed by police. He was still inside the bar when, about 2 a.m., there was a commotion about a fight outside, the complaint says.

He was standing in front of Core's when he saw a man in the parking lot raise his arm while holding a handgun, so he started to run, the complaint says.

"He took several steps and felt something sharp strike him," the complaint says. "He noticed blood on his left hand and continued running."

He fled toward a nearby house because "he didn't want the shooter to find him," the called 911 before he "passed out on the sidewalk," the complaint says. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest.

Yang's next court appearance had not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

