Minnesota man charged with negligent homicide in Walsh County fails to appear in court

Sep. 7—WALSH COUNTY — A Minnesota man facing felony charges for a fatal crash in Walsh County failed to appear for his first court hearing on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Dominic Micheal Billmeier, 24, is charged with two Class C felonies: negligent homicide and reckless endangerment — extreme indifference.

According to court documents, Billmeier was involved in a single-vehicle crash on March 2. Law enforcement determined the crash was caused by Billmeier driving at high speeds and losing control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll over. One passenger died.

Billmeier was charged in July

and summoned to an Aug. 21 initial appearance. The hearing was rescheduled because Billmeier hadn't hired legal representation, court documents say.

Billmeier failed to appear for the rescheduled Sept. 7 hearing and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. According to staff at the Walsh County Courthouse, Billmeier turned himself in and is now in custody at the Walsh County Jail.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.