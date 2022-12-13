Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting

Jonathan Yang was convicted of first-degree reckless injury in connection with a February shooting on the 1300 block of West College Avenue in Appleton.

APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue.

Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn., was sentenced by Judge Mitch Metropolis, who also required Yang to serve five years of extended supervision.

Yang had pleaded guilty Oct. 12. He faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision, and a fine of $100,000.

Around 2 a.m. Feb. 13, police responded to the area near Core's Lounge, 1350 W. College Ave., for reports of a fight involving around 20 people. While officers were on their way, they received more calls that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint. They later located a handgun "sitting in the snow" in the parking lot, the complaint says. It had four cartridges that were the same caliber as shell cases found at the scene.

Security video footage from the incident showed a man retrieve something from a vehicle. A little while later, the man got back into the vehicle and drove away with another person. Police found the vehicle was registered to Yang and another person.

From a local hospital, the man who was shot told police he walked outside of Core's around 2 a.m. when there was a commotion about a fight happening outside, according to the complaint.

The man was standing in front of the bar when he saw a man in the parking lot raise his arm while holding a handgun, so he began to run, the complaint says.

The man told police he took a few steps before he felt something strike him. He noticed he was bleeding and kept running toward a nearby house. He called 911 before "passing out on the sidewalk," according to the complaint. The man had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest.

Yang was arrested more than two weeks after the shooting. He has been in Outagamie County Jail since March 4, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Jonathan Yang gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting