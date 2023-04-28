Minnesota man livestreamed fatal standoff with FBI

A Minnesota man with a criminal history livestreamed a standoff with FBI agents that ended in his being shot.

Chue Feng Yang, also known as Kevin, barricaded himself inside a Minneapolis home for several hours Thursday when Feds came to arrest him in connection to an auto theft charge around 5 a.m.

The 33-year-old St. Paul man — who authorities said was armed — filmed parts of his negotiations with law enforcement.

Agents said Yang warned authorities he’d shoot anyone who entered the house. He appeared to have a sawed-off shotgun. The suspect also threatened to detonate explosives.

“I hope y’all brought body bags,” he shouted as a negotiator tried to reason with him by phone.

According to the Star Tribune, when Yang briefly set down his phone, a woman inside the home was heard saying, “Please, don’t do this, we can get through this, baby.”

Yang reportedly told the woman he was “going to do it,” as she continued to plead.

“We have a (expletive) baby coming,” she said.

Law enforcement reportedly blocked off the street outside the house and were spotted by neighbors taking cover behind a white SUV around 6 a.m. Minneapolis police were dispatched to back federal officers.

With a woman tied to his waist and seemingly holding a gun, Yang, also armed, stepped outside. A neighbor told the Star Tribune he heard a gunshot around 11 a.m.

“The subject was fatally wounded, and another individual required medical assistance,” the FBI said in a statement. “Both were transported to the hospital.”

Yang’s female companion was treated for fentanyl overdose, according to an affidavit.

Yang had three outstanding warrants when he was killed. On more than one occasion he was accused of animal cruelty. His convictions included terroristic threat and burglary offense.

With News Wire Services