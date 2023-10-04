Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide in Walsh County

Oct. 4—WALSH COUNTY — A Minnesota man

facing felony charges for a fatal vehicle crash

in Walsh County waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Dominic Micheal Billmeier, 24, is charged with Class C felony negligent homicide and Class C felony reckless endangerment. According to court documents, Billmeier was involved in a single-vehicle crash earlier this year, which was allegedly caused by Billmeier driving at high speeds and losing control of the vehicle. One passenger died in the crash.

Billmeier

failed to appear for his initial appearance on Sept. 7

and was arrested. He has since been released on an $800 cash bond.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 14.