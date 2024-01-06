Minnesota man pleads not guilty to multiple sexual crimes against children in Grand Forks County

Jan. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Gonvick, Minnesota, man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, and pleaded not guilty to six felony charges.

Anthony Levias Eley, 54, is charged with three counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition. Each count has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Eley is also charged with two counts of Class C felony possession of prohibited materials and one count of Class C felony contributing to the deprivation or deliquency of a minor.

In February 2023, a 9-year-old girl reported she'd been sexually abused by Eley since she was 7, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The girl also said Eley made her engage in a sexual act with another young child, took pictures and video and threatened to show them to others if she told anyone about it, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was issued for Eley's residence. Eley allegedly told law enforcement he'd recorded a video of the two children engaging in a sexual act, but said he'd just walked in on them and recorded it to scare them.

Not finding the video on any phones in Eley's residence, a search warrant was obtained for his email account. The video was found there, as well as a photo of the girl and a man exposing himself, the affidavit said.

Data showed the video and picture were taken in Grand Forks during 2021. It is believed the sexual abuse took place from approximately August 2020 through July 2021.

A warrant for Eley's arrest was issued in June 2023, but wasn't served until December. Once in custody, his bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 4.