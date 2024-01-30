Minnesota man posing as UPS driver fatally shoots 3 in their home

A Minnesota man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting three people in the head in a suburban Minneapolis home late last week.

Authorities said 37-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo, of Fridley, walked into a home in Coon Rapids in Anoka County just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday before fatally shooting three adults, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victims — later identified as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42; her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20; and her husband, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39 — were shot in the head, authorities said. At least one of them was shot at point-blank range.

Two young kids were also inside the residence at the time, but they were not harmed.

Investigators say security camera footage shows a blue Nissan Altima parking in front of the residence. Three male suspects were seen leaving the vehicle.

Two of them were wearing UPS-style uniforms, according to police. One of them was carrying what appeared to be a cardboard box — as if he was delivering a package to the address.

All three men left the home about seven minutes later and drove away in the Nissan, which was registered to Mingo. He was arrested while driving the car several hours later.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Anoka County prosecutors said security camera video from inside the home shows Mingo demanding money from the couple while forcing them out of a bedroom — with the children following behind, local television station KARE 11 reported.

Different footage shows the suspect returning to the bedroom with the woman, and then shooting her at point-blank range.

“The older child can be seen entering the bedroom shortly thereafter, crying hysterically,” Coon Rapids police wrote in a probable cause statement.

Mingo, who made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, with intent. He is being held on $5 million bond.

The criminal complaint doesn’t mention any charges against the two other men who were seen entering the home.

While prosecutors have not disclosed a possible motive behind the killings, search warrants obtained by KARE11 suggest drug transactions might have played a factor.

With News Wire Services