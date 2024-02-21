Minnesota man sentenced to 138 months for first-degree drug crimes

Feb. 21—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A man from rural Angus, Minnesota, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 20, to 11-and-a-half years for two felony drug charges.

Alfredo Torrez, 72,

pleaded guilty

to first-degree controled substance sales and conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime in October.

Torrez's two remaining charges — first-degree controlled substance possession and failure to affix a tax stamp — were dismissed through a plea agreement.

Polk County law enforcement began investigating methamphetamine crimes in the area in 2021, according to court documents. Torrez was arrested in October 2022 after law enforcement found approximately 213 grams of methamphetamine, as well as suspected stolen items and drug paraphernalia at his residence.

The defense requested a sentence of 85 months, stating that Torrez's involvement in a larger drug operation was minimal.

"When one looks at Mr. Torrez's criminal history, nowhere can it be said that he has been a major drug dealer in the community," the defense's sentencing memorandum said.

The defense also argued that, due to Torrez's age, "any sentence above the low end of the guidelines would be a life sentence."

Ultimately, Torrez was sentenced to 138 months, or 11-and-a-half years. He has credit for 502 days served and will spend his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.