Minnesota man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting Olmsted County girls

Jul. 12—ROCHESTER — A Hutchinson, Minnesota man was sentenced to 216 months for sexually assaulting multiple girls in Olmsted County, in accordance with a plea deal that dismissed several other charges.

Daniel Joseph Kenney charges alleged he sexually assaulted four different girls under 13 years old between 2018 and 2022.

As part of a plea deal earlier this year, Kenney pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in two separate cases. Charges of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed in those cases, as well as four other felony charges related to sexual assault in a third case.

He still faces a felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in McLeod County and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

District Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Kenney on July 10 to 216 months in one case and 172 months in the other with the sentences running concurrently.

Kenney is required to submit a DNA sample and register as a predatory offender. He was credited with 195 days for time served.

The court does not support an earned early release for Kenney, Chase wrote in his sentencing order.

According to court documents:

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report of inappropriate conduct on Aug. 23, 2021, between Kenney and a girl under 13 years old. During a forensic interview, the girl told law enforcement that Kenney sexually assaulted her at a Stewartville residence.

Kenney talked to the girl through a messenger application for children and told the girl that he wanted to marry her.

After Kenney was charged on Sept. 27, 2021, for that offense, investigators learned in November 2021 that Kenney sexually assaulted another girl at the same residence during the same period, starting when she was 7 years old.

On Dec. 11, 2022, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office received a report that Kenney had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at a residence in McLeod County the day prior.

In April 2023, the OCSO received another report that Kenney had sexually assaulted yet another girl under 13 years old at the Stewartville residence, starting in November 2018 and lasting until August 2021.