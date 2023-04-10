Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thirty-one-year-old Robert Lee Williams will be in his mid-50s when he's released from an Indiana prison for attempted murder.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams sentenced Robert Lee Williams on Monday to 30 years in prison for the March 7, 2021, shooting of Daryl Johnson.

Robert Lee Williams shot Johnson as Johnson ran south out of the Marathon gas station at the northeast corner of Ferry and Ninth streets. Johnson was shot in the buttocks and fell in the middle of Ferry Street east of Ninth Street.

Robert Lee Williams was convicted of attempted murder last month after a bench trial.

Judge Williams sentenced Robert Lee Williams to 30 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Robert Lee Williams will have to serve 75% of that sentence — 22 1/2 years — before he's eligible for release. Robert Lee Williams already has been incarcerated two years in pretrial detention, reducing the remaining years he has to serve.

When Robert Lee Williams is released from prison, he will be on probation for an additional five years.

Robert Lee Williams, who is from Brook Center, Minnesota, has convictions for shooting at a public vehicle and terroristic threats in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and aggravated use of a firearm from Cook County, Illinois.

