Minnesota man sentenced for second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Jan. 9—ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Warroad, Minnesota man was sentenced for second degree criminal sexual conduct on Monday, Jan. 9.

Paul Donovan Jenkins III, 22, was initially charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in August, but changed his plea to guilty on one second degree count in November. Jenkins used the Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

For the charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct, Jenkins was sentenced to nine years in prison. He has credit for 390 days. Jenkins was granted a plea agreement that dismissed the remaining three counts.

In 2021, Jenkins was accused of inappropriately touching a child multiple times.

Following his release, Jenkins will be required to register as a predatory offender.