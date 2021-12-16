Minnesota man spent years stalking woman who rejected him in college, feds say

A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for stalking a former classmate who rejected him, prosecutors said in a Dec. 15 news release.

Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 30, harassed, stalked and threatened the woman from 2014 to 2020 after she rejected his romantic advances, prosecutors said in the release.

Purdy’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Purdy and the woman, who was referred to as “Victim A,” both attended Minnesota State University, Mankato.

After she rejected him romantically, Purdy began waiting in the lobby of her apartment building for hours, writing her long letters and continuing to contact her despite Victim A’s wishes, a complaint filed in December 2020 said.

He also tried to get her fired from her resident advisor position by accusing her of drinking of the job and ”abusing her authority over other students”, a sentencing memo said. She blocked Purdy on her cellphone and social media accounts ”because she was afraid of him”, the release said.

After the woman graduated from college, Purdy sent her flowers and chocolates.

Purdy then began using Mankato State’s “Silent Witness Report Form,” which is supposed to be used as an anonymous incident reporting tool, the release said.

He used the tool from August 30, 2017, through February 21, 2020, to file threatening and violent reports against the victim, the release said. These messages threatened to violently and graphically abuse, rape and assault the woman, the complaint said.

Because of the threats, she filed a restraining order against Purdy beginning in September 2017. However, Purdy continued to go to the college campus where the woman worked, the sentencing memo said.

Purdy also paid for a background check on the woman, and it revealed her current address and a list of her extended family members, the memo said.

Eventually, these reports were traced back to Purdy through the IP address of one message that was not sent through a masked IP address, the complaint said.

Purdy told police that he filed the threatening silent witness reports because “he wanted to portray himself as Victim A’s protector—that he could put Victim A in a state of fear and then somehow save the day.”

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673.

