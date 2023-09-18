Minnesota medical board revokes license of former Granite Falls physician

Sep. 18—ST. PAUL — The

Minnesota Board of Medical Practice

has revoked the license of a family medicine physician formerly practicing in

Granite Falls

.

Mark Wendell Eakes, 59, of

Montevideo

, is alleged to have engaged in conduct with a patient that is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, among other misconduct, according to a

news release issued Monday by the board regarding actions

taken following its Sept. 9 meeting.

Eakes is also said to have engaged in unethical or improper conduct and engaged in conduct that departs from or fails to conform to the minimal standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice, according to the news release.

Eakes denies the misconduct cited by the Complaint Review Committee of the medical board, but he agreed to the disciplinary action, according to the stipulation and order for revocation document posted online.

His license to practice medicine and surgery in Minnesota is revoked, and the board may reopen its investigation if Eakes should seek to be re-licensed in the state.

Eakes was first licensed in Minnesota in 2013, according to the facts listed in the revocation document. He had been employed by

Avera Medical Group Granite Falls

when the Board of Medical Practice received a report in May 2021 of inappropriate conduct with a female patient during physical and pelvic examinations. In September and October 2021, reports of inappropriate conduct and care with 14 additional female patients were made.

Eakes' employment was terminated Sept. 17, 2021, according to the revocation document. The board and Eakes in November 2021 then entered into a stipulation agreement that he would cease practicing medicine.

Eakes met with the Complaint Review Committee on Jan. 20 but did not answer questions relevant to the allegations, according to the revocation document, asserting his constitutional right against self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment. The committee after discussion offered the stipulation and revocation order, to which Eakes agreed.

A

criminal case against Eakes

was dismissed in November 2022 on the second day of his jury trial in District Court in Yellow Medicine County, according to West Central Tribune archives.

Eakes had been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and five counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, all of them charging false representation of a medical purpose.

The charges alleged that he had sexually abused four female patients over a five-year span by performing unnecessary and inappropriate examinations. The court had dismissed two other sexual conduct charges involving a fifth woman prior to the trial.

Defense questions at trial about proper disclosure of prosecution meetings with the five women who had been scheduled to testify led prosecutor County Attorney Mark Gruenes to dismiss the case, saying he believed the judge was likely to strike the women's testimony, according to West Central Tribune archives.

In a West Central Tribune story published at the time, Eakes' defense counsel Ryan Garry, of Minneapolis, said justice was served: "The interests of justice were served by the dismissal of every single criminal count. He is an innocent doctor accused of crimes he didn't commit. The case should never have gone to trial in the first place."