Associated Press

Defending champion Europe spent the run-up to the Solheim Cup doing what it could to feed the narrative that it came to Inverness as the underdog. Not with a fearless rookie spending the morning going head-to-head with the top player in the world and the afternoon helping Europe seal its best-ever Day 1 in the 31-year history of the event. Leona Maguire, the first Irish player to make the Solheim Cup, made a series of clutch putts during the alternate-shot session to help her and teammate Mel Reid edge world No. 1 and Olympic champion Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica 1 up.