Minnesota mother drives over 2-year-old, child airlifted to hospital

A Minnesota mother dropping her children off at school accidentally drove her vehicle over her 2-year-old child, according to authorities.

Ramsey police, Ramsey fire and Allina EMS responded to the incident at Brookside Elementary School at about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The mother was dropping her two children off at school when her two-year-old daughter opened the rear door of her SUV and fell under the vehicle.

"The driver began to drive the vehicle and ran over the child, before stopping," the sheriff's office said in the release.

The child was airlifted from the school to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies said she was in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey police.