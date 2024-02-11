Minnesota native killed in Mexico after being attacked by dogs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Photographs and memories are all Reyna Mishler has left of her beloved daughter, Mina Bast. From her house in St. Paul, she can hardly comprehend what Mina went through thousands of miles away from home.

"It's just been so hard," said Mishler.

Last week, the 48-year-old St. Paul native and Como Park High School graduate was walking along the beach near her home in San Felipe, which is located in the Baja California portion of Mexico. She reportedly saw a dog being attacked by a large pack of ten other dogs, and when she tried to help, the pack turned on her.

Mina was killed and an investigation into her death was launched.

FOX 9 spoke with Carol Dougherty, one of the owners of San Felipe Dog Rescue, who lived in the same neighborhood as Bast. Dougherty says her death has shaken the small town.

"This has rocked people to the core here. Nobody feels safe anymore. They don't feel protected," said Dougherty.

Bast's death is not just being felt in Minnesota and Mexico, but all across the world.

She was an avid poet and photographer and helped many through her work as an intuitive healer.

"Everybody loved her, and she loved everybody," said Mishler.

A memorial service for Bast is scheduled for this summer and her remains will be brought back home to Minnesota.