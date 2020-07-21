Minnesota officers barred from 'warrior' policing in wake of George Floyd death

Minnesota governer Tim Walz signed new measures on police accountability on Tuesday: AP

Minnesota lawmakers have passed new police measures banning chokeholds and neck holds such as the one Minneapolis Police used on George Floyd.

The package, which also bans combative training practices, was said to be the biggest change to policing in the state for some time.

Lawmakers spent almost two months negotiating the measures following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, which sparked nationwide demonstrations against systemic racism and police violence.

Governor Tim Walz signed the bill into existence on Tuesday morning, shortly after the measures were approved in both houses of the Minnesota Legislature.

The Democratic governor had to call the special session on Monday night to allow lawmakers to repeal his emergency powers used throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota House of Representatives speaker Melissa Hortman said on Twitter that lawmakers “have heard the cries for justice” following Floyd’s death.

“I’m pleased we have an agreement to begin ensuring police are more accountable to communities they serve,” added Ms Hortman.

The legislation also created a new state unit to investigate deadly police encounters, increased funding for crisis intervention training, and established a new arbitration panel to handle police misconduct cases.

Officers will also be incentivised to live in the communities they police, according to reports.

Minnesota’s new policing measures come alongside similar bans on combative techniques in California, New York, Washington DC and elsewhere.

