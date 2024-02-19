Minnesota officials react to fatal shooting of three first responders in Burnsville

In public statements issued after the fatal shooting of three first responders in Burnsville on Sunday, area officials described the early morning violence as a tragedy and a nightmare.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags in Minnesota to be lowered to half staff, calling the news out of Burnsville horrific.

“While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” Walz tweeted. “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Below are statements issued by other state and local officials in response to the shooting.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig:

“My heart is broken for the brave officers and first responder lost in the line of duty, their families, the Burnsville Police Department and our entire community. For these public servants, this was just another day delivering on their oath to protect and serve – to keep Minnesotans safe. And now their families – and the city of Burnsville – will never be the same.

“I’ve been in close contact with Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and state officials to offer any federal resources or support they need today and in the weeks and months ahead. I’ve also been in touch with the White House to marshal any additional federal resources that may be available.

“I’m horrified to see this kind of violence in our community. Today serves as another solemn reminder that those who protect our communities do so at great personal risk. We must do everything in our power to prevent tragedies like these before they happen and hold violent criminals accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter:

“Every law enforcement family’s worst nightmare played out this morning in Burnsville. My prayers are with their entire community as they seek answers in this horrific tragedy.

“Today’s deadly outcome is a reminder of the danger and uncertainty that our officers, firefighters, medics, and emergency responders face on a daily basis. We hold the families and loved ones of the deceased in our hearts as they endure this unimaginable trauma.”

State Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul):

“My heart is heavy today.

“For the families grieving the loss of their loved ones, for the Burnsville community, and for public safety officers and first responders across Minnesota, this is a tragic day. This devastating loss is a reminder that we must never take for granted the sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day for the people of our state.”

Sen. Jim Carlson (DFL-Eagan), Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville), Rep. Kaela Berg (DFL-Burnsville), Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL-Burnsville), and Rep. Liz Reyer (DFL-Eagan):

“Our hearts ache for the first responders who died in the line of duty this morning — three of our neighbors who dedicated their lives to service and keeping our community safe. Officer Paul Elmstrand and Officer Matthew Ruge, Burnsville Police Department, and Adam Finseth, a firefighter and paramedic, were beloved community members, neighbors, and friends, and we are united in grief as we mourn the precious lives that were lost today. We also hold Sergeant Adam Medlicott, who was injured in today’s tragedy, in our thoughts, and wish for him all comfort and support in the world as he is treated for injuries by medical professionals.

“We stand in support of the children and family of those involved in the domestic abuse call and this traumatic incident. These are some of the most dangerous calls that our officers respond to, and we will continue to work in solidarity with survivors and law enforcement as they make our community safer for all of us.

“Burnsville is a place where we take care of each other, lean on our neighbors in times of need, and act together to make our city the best it can be. In the coming day and months, we will draw on the strength and resolve of our community to support the families who lost a loved one in this tragedy. We will rally around our law enforcement and first responders, who show their heroism and strength of spirit every day in their line of work, and who need our support and understanding as they navigate the trauma of these losses. As we move forward as a community, we will hold the memories of Matthew, Paul, and Adam close and honor their lives with the way we live ours: With bravery, integrity, and compassion.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty:

“This morning’s tragedy in Dakota County is devastating. We are reminded once again of the dangers that police officers and first responders face on the job, particularly when responding to calls involving domestic violence. My thoughts are with all who have been impacted, including the families of the murdered police officers and paramedic, the Burnsville family they responded to help, and the entire community in Dakota County and beyond.”

International Association of Fire Fighters President Edward A. Kelly:

“Incidents across the United States this week should remind us all that there are no routine calls for fire fighters and emergency medical workers. IAFF fire fighters and paramedics are the answer to a cry for help. No matter who needs help or why, we are coming. Whether it’s this week’s truck explosion in Los Angeles that nearly killed a dozen fire fighters, the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, a massive house explosion in Virginia killing one brave fire fighter and trapping others, or today’s tragic act of violence in Minnesota killing one paramedic and two police officers, IAFF members heroically show up.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who died, those recovering, and the brave men and women who are responding to a cry for help right now – whatever that call may be.”

Related Articles