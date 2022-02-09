Minnesota police barred from arresting journalists under settlement approved by judge





A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that will bar Minnesota police from arresting, threatening to arrest or using force against journalists, CNN reported.

The settlement originated as a reaction to police behavior toward journalists during protests in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

Journalists will not be required to disperse if police ask protesters to break up during demonstrations and officials will be prohibited from using chemical agents on journalists or damaging journalists' equipment.

The original lawsuit was filed by ACLU Minnesota on behalf of journalists in the state.

"We need a free press to help us hold the police and government accountable. Without a free press, we don't have a free society, and we can't have justice," Legal Director Teresa Nelson of the Minnesota ACLU said in response to the approval.

The ACLU will be paid $825,000 as part of the settlement and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Minnesota State Patrol will receive additional training in conjunction with the new orders.

"This injunction sends a message that freedom of the press is an ideal the United States continues to hold as one of its core values," said case plaintiff Ed Ou, a video journalist who was pepper sprayed and hit by a projectile while covering the George Floyd protests. "I am glad there is still some semblance of accountability to address attacks like this. I hope this case sets the precedent that any assault of a journalist is one too many."