Kim Potter, former officer who shot Daunte Wright, faces manslaughter charges
Kim Potter, the police officer who resigned after shooting Daunte Wright, is facing first and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Kim Potter, the police officer who resigned after shooting Daunte Wright, is facing first and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.
A judge on Monday sentenced a man who killed another man with a hatchet during a 2018 street fight in Great Falls to 65 years in prison.
Tiziana Fabi/Getty ImagesRudy Guede, who was convicted of raping and killing British student Meredith Kercher and who was released from jail early this past week, insinuated Amanda Knox and her ex-lover Raffaelle Sollecito were the ones who “inflict[ed] the stab wounds” in the gruesome 2007 murder. Guede, who spent 13 years in jail for the crime, maintained his innocence in his first post-jail interview with Britain’s The Sun, even as Knox pleaded with him to clear her name. “I know the truth an
Democrats' rush to judgment in the Jussie Smollett case may come back to bite them now that the actor faces up to three years in prison for allegedly fabricating the 2019 assault.
According to an investigation by The Times, the theft of 44 guns from an L.A. gun store has spurred a cascade of allegations against LAPD officers and a roiling department scandal.
A woman faces a public intoxication charge after reportedly attacking to flight attendants aboard a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville, records show.
Courtney Ross, who was George Floyd's girlfriend, said Kim Potter fatally shot Wright as the "world was looking at racist cops with a microscope."
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale waived their right to a speedy trial, which means prosecutors are not required to try them within 90 days of formal charges being filed Nov. 12.
Police are still searching for a New Jersey couple who mysteriously vanished after taking their ATVs into a protected New Jersey wildlife reserve. Gary Parker, 67, and his wife Lorraine Parker, 60, are believed to have taken ATVs into the Pine Barrens before they went missing, although it’s unclear exactly when the married couple disappeared, according to The Asbury Park Press. The couple was reportedly last seen on Nov. 17; however, a neighbor reported speaking to Lorraine at some point over th
Amanda Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson, reacted to Rudy Guede’s latest interview after he was freed from prison. "This is cruel," Robinson wrote on Twitter.
Tanisha Vicento snapped during her testimony Monday and lashed out at the man accused of killing three members of a Griswold family in late 2017.
A neighbor’s Thanksgiving dispute cost an innocent man his life, officials said.
"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," a police spokesman told Reuters. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."
SAN JOSE, Calif.— Elizabeth Holmes testified Monday that being sexually assaulted while a student at Stanford drove her decision to drop out at 19 and devote
Advocates are demanding justice for a Wisconsin woman who killed her sex trafficker and rapist following the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges earlier this month after his defense maintained that he had acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, last year. Their deaths occurred after Rittenhouse attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the 2020 police shooting of Black man
Jim Bob Duggar was subpoenaed to testify at an evidentiary hearing one day before jury selection begins in Josh Duggar's child porn trial.
Two London Metropolitan Police officers are off the force after taking and sharing photos of the dead bodies of two women, whom they referred to […]
“Her and her twin had a great bond,” the girl’s grandmother said.
Infowars host Alex Jones' lawyers are trying to get his free speech defense and other claims before a jury to argue that he is not liable for damages for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax years ago. The effort comes despite a Connecticut judge ruling this month that Jones was liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims, saying he repeatedly failed to turn over some documents, including financial records. Defendants who are found liable by default in lawsuits are not allowed to present their arguments against liability at hearings on damages unless they filed a “notice of defense,” which Jones and his lawyers did last Wednesday.
In 1966, Eduardo Tirella was killed by his friend and employer, Doris Duke. Police ruled the incident an accident, but questions remain about what really happened and what the police really knew.