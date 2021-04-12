Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man says he was shot and killed by police Sunday before reentering his car and crashing the vehicle several blocks away, further inflaming tensions over the use of police violence across the nation.

Relatives of Daunte Wright told a crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, about 10 miles north of Minneapolis, that Wright drove for a short distance after he was shot and died at the scene following a traffic stop, according to The Star Tribune.

“He called me at about 1:40, said he was getting pulled over by the police,” said a woman, who identifies herself as Wright's mother, according to a Facebook Live video. “He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.”

Citing Wright's mother, The New York Times reported that Wright was in a vehicle his family had just given him two weeks ago, and was driving with his girlfriend.

By Sunday evening, about 100 people had gathered near the scene where Wright died, reported the Star-Tribune.

Protesters pushed past police tape, confronting officers donning riot gear and breaking the windshields of two police cars. Police fired non-lethal rounds to try to disperse the crowd, said the newspaper.

But as police presence fell later in the evening, the crowd calmly gathered to light candles and write messages like "Justice for Daunte Wright" in chalk near the scene.

“The officer shooting in Brooklyn Center today is tragic. We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said on Twitter.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Twitter he was "closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center."

According to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police, officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant. Police said when they tried to arrest the driver, the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away.

An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before hitting another vehicle.

Police also said Brooklyn Center officers wear body-worn cameras and they also believe dash cameras were activated during the incident.

The shooting happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Floyd's death sparked nearly a month of protests for police reform where he died in Minneapolis and across the country.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn Center shooting: Man shot by police after traffic stop

Recommended Stories

  • Protests erupt after police shoot Black driver near Minneapolis

    Police fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop near Minneapolis Sunday, sparking protests at the scene and the police station.What's happening: Law enforcement fired "tear gas and flash-bang grenades" after declaring an unlawful assembly in an unsuccessful attempt to disperse protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, per MPR News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dozens of Brooklyn Center residents who live in the apartments across from the police precinct are peering out their windows filming the tense encounter will police. Flash bangs keep exploding above and around their building. People yelling: “Children live there!!” pic.twitter.com/9PMh87qeAd— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021 What they're saying: Police said an officer fired his weapon after the driver tried to re-enter his car while being taken into custody during at traffic stop about 2 p.m. Our thought bubble: The shooting in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center, in Hennepin County, threatens to further heighten tensions between police and the community as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd continues.The reaction: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) tweeted, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott in a statement called the shooting tragic, adding: "We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force."What to watch: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Officials say they believe officers' body cameras were activated at the time of the shooting. Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Murder arrest as man, 20, dies ‘after being run over’ in Halfords car park

    The victim died at the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

  • Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Virginia governor requests investigation of 'disturbing' police incident

    The incident involved an Army second lieutenant and two officers in Windsor, Va.

  • At George Floyd's treatment center, recovering clients see racism in addiction assumptions

    Divine Mohammad knew right away that some people would use George Floyd's drug use to discredit him. Like Floyd, Mohammad is Black and once struggled with chemical addiction. Like Floyd, Mohammad had his own run-ins with Minneapolis police. He had lost several friends to police killings and knew that defenders of law enforcement would look for a reason to justify why police officer Derek ...

  • ‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

    From a secure room in the Capitol on Jan. 6, as rioters pummeled police and vandalized the building, Vice President Mike Pence tried to assert control. In an urgent phone call to the acting defense secretary, he issued a startling demand. “Clear the Capitol,” Pence said.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to “put my thumb on the scale of democracy.”

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures

    The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Bafta Awards, is taking place in London.

  • Palace reveals Prince Philip redesigned Balmoral Castle's notorious heating system

    Prince Philip devised a special heating system to protect the paintings at Balmoral Castle, it has emerged as the Royal family paid tribute to his conservation work on its estates. The Palace revealed on Sunday that the Duke of Edinburgh was behind an initiative to install a heating system that responded to humidity rather than the outside temperature to create a less damaging atmosphere for the castle’s many antiques. The Duke’s fervent passion for horticulture and agriculture also led him to re-landscape many the Queen’s estates and even get behind the wheel of a bulldozer to realise his vision. In a memorial released on Sunday, the palace detailed the works the Duke carried out and oversaw on the Queen’s private estates at Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Great Windsor and Home Parks. It revealed how the Duke took a particularly close interest in the maintenance of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire, where she spends August and July.

  • Canadians are flocking to US border cities to take advantage of a travel loophole - and it's creating lucrative opportunities on both sides of the closed border

    Lucrative niche industries including flying helicopters over the border and international car rides are booming in cities like Buffalo, New York.

  • Cambodia criticises edited photos of Khmer Rouge victims

    Some of the images colourised by an Irish artist appear to have been edited to show them smiling.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran. Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

  • I had the privilege of working with Prince Philip for ten years – he always spoke his mind

    One of the hallmarks of greatness is to do good for its own sake. A huge amount will be written about the Duke of Edinburgh over the coming weeks celebrating his life, his achievements, and doubtless his personal idiosyncrasies. As with any major figure on the national – in this case, world – stage these accounts will capture the public record, but how much will they capture of the man himself? I had the privilege of seeing something of the Duke at close quarters during the ten years I worked for the Prince of Wales. He was a towering presence at any event and any meeting, not just because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, but also by the way he made his presence felt. He spoke his mind. He had a deep sense of humorous irony. His observations might often cut against the grain of the argument in train. They could be blunt, trenchant, sometimes acerbic. But they were always insightful, informed, and adept at opening up the unthinkable or laying bare what had been imperfectly thought through. Few conversations with him followed easy or accepted lines. To find yourself approached by him at a reception was always a moment to be on your mettle: his opening line would invariably be unexpected, and he could always meet a witty response with one even wittier. “Are you still here?” he would often ask when he saw me yet again in a receiving line at Westminster Abbey. The style was a hallmark, and one which never failed to raise a, sometimes nervous, smile. The Duke’s wry sense of humour gave him over the years a reputation for misjudged remarks. At times they caused offence to those who wanted to be offended. But his humour was intended not to offend but to lighten the atmosphere. Many people meeting a senior member of the Royal family for the first – or only – time in their lives would lose both confidence and reason. I recall a very senior Egyptian businessman on meeting the Prince of Wales during a visit to Cairo dropping to the floor in a perfect curtsy as he was introduced. The Duke was only too well aware of the problem. Humour could lance the intimidating atmosphere of a brief conversation and make possible, as no other gambit could, a more productive talk on things that actually mattered. It was a style perfected by the Duke, which other members of his family use to great effect. This was entirely different from his approach to the serious issues about which he was well informed and cared deeply – young people, the environment, the Armed Services, technology, the role of monarchy, the spiritual. As the Duke himself explained, there was no formal role laid down for the husband of the Monarch. He spent his life in devoted support of the Queen – both as consort and husband. I have a fond memory, early on in my time in the royal household, of the Duke leading the Queen on to the dancefloor at the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. But his life was much more.

  • A college student hit a police officer over the head with his skateboard during the Capitol riot, says indictment

    Grady Douglas Owens, 21, from Florida, gave the police officer a concussion after he struck him with his skateboard on January 6.

  • Ukraine says 1 soldier killed in east as tensions rise

    The Ukrainian military said that a soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in artillery fire from Russia-backed separatist rebels Sunday, as hostilities rise sharply in the country’s east. As of the reported attack, Ukraine says 27 soldiers have been killed in the east this year, more than half the number who died in all of 2020. Attacks have intensified in recent weeks and Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Top official admits Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness

    In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost. Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previously experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, process.