Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, walks free from prison after 16 months

Disgraced Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has walked free from prison today after serving just 16 months for shooting dead Daunte Wright when she mistook her gun for a Taser during a traffic stop.

Potter, 50, was released from Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee in the early hours of Monday morning to serve the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections listed her current status as “under supervision” as of Monday 24 April.

The white Brooklyn Center police officer was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man and father-of-one, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on 11 April 2021.

Potter had pulled Wright over for expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging in his rear-view window. She then tried to arrest him for an outstanding warrant.

When Wright tried to drive away, Potter fired one shot and killed him.

The officer, a 26-year veteran officer, said she mistook her firearm for her Taser.

Bodycam footage of the incident revealed her shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before opening fire.