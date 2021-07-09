Minnesota police release new suspect vehicle images in search for driver who gunned down baseball coach

Minnesota police have released images of a car they suspect has a connection to the deadly road rage shooting of a youth baseball coach who was gunned down on a U.S. highway with his son in the car.

Jay Boughton was driving his son home from a game on Tuesday when someone pulled up and shot him – causing him to lose control of the vehicle and swerve off the southbound lanes of Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Boughton’s son gave his father CPR until police arrived, the St. Paul-based KSTP reported.

But the wounded driver succumbed to his injuries at the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, police said.

BASEBALL COACH SHOT DEAD DRIVING ON HIGHWAY AFTER POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspect’s vehicle – a light colored, full-sized SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, according to authorities.

It may have damage to the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

Authorities released grainy screengrabs from surveillance cameras that they said show the SUV.

Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said during a news conference Wednesday that the slaying "was one of the most tragic events" he’d come across in two decades on the job.

"It was really truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life," he said. "And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event."

He said an unspecified "traffic altercation" between the two drivers may have led up to the incident.

In addition to the son who was with him at the time, Boughton had a wife and daughter.

Anyone with information on the slaying or dashcam video from the area that night is asked to call Plymouth Police Capt. Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.