Minnesota police released the body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright: 'Holy s---. I just shot him.'

Wright was shot and killed by police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday. Protests broke out in the suburb of Minneapolis, where one of the most-watched police trials in recent memory is playing out. Police on Monday said the shooting appeared to be an “accidental discharge” and the officer had intended to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a handgun. Tensions were already high for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest across the US and globally, and led to a national reckoning over racism. What happened in Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright at the scene. The town of about 30,000, 10 miles north of Minneapolis, has a large African American population. Police said they pulled Wright over for a traffic violation. He was found to have an existing warrant, and police tried to arrest him. Wright went back into his vehicle, police shot at the vehicle; Wright was struck and he crashed several blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Daunte’s mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he was pulled over for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her family bought Daunte the car two weeks ago. “I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,’” she said through tears, according to reports from the AP. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat. It is unclear what warrant may have existed. Under most circumstances, police policy warns not to shoot into moving cars. Police said they believed the officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 gathered at Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Police shot rubber bullets and teargas into the crowd, which they said threw rocks and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported some stores in the area were broken into. Police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11.30pm, according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone remaining on the street – including journalists – would be arrested. Protests had dispersed by about 1.15am, according to the Minnesota commissioner of public safety, John Harrington. The local school district moved to remote learning out of an “abundance of caution” and a curfew was issued until 6am Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright” and “our hearts are with his family”. He pledged to “make sure justice is done”, in a message posted on Twitter. The Minneapolis bureau of criminal apprehension was handling the case, and Minnesota national guard was on the scene, according to local media reports. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, tweeted he was “closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center” and that he and his wife were “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”. At a press conference on Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief, Tim Gannon, said that the relevant officer, who is female but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is carried out, including reviewing body camera footage. “If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet,” the chief said. It was reported that the officer was heard shouting “Taser” and yet drew the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the fatal shooting “couldn’t have happened at a worse time”. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday and the White House has contacted Elliott. Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The trial has been closely watched around the world, and has already set a precedent as a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.