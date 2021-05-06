Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages.

St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. It remained an active situation at 5 p.m., Ellering said. She said no one had been reported hurt.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank's South branch.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation,” she said.

The FBI was also on the scene.

