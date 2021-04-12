Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

  • A sheriff's deputy tells a protester to put down a rock near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
  • A man stands atop a police car after throwing a brick at the windshield near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Men jump on police vehicles near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Authorities work the scene at the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
1 / 4

Police Shooting Minnesota

A sheriff's deputy tells a protester to put down a rock near the site of a shooting involving a police officer, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
·2 min read

BROOKLYN CENTER, MInn. (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Wrights demanded answers from police.

The incident happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

According to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police, officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant. Police said when they tried to arrest the driver, the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

Police did not identify the driver who was shot but said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person’s name following a preliminary autopsy and family notification. A female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

A police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries, according to EMS audio, the Star-Tribune reported. By Sunday evening, about 100 people had gathered near the scene, according to the newspaper.

“The officer shooting in Brooklyn Center today is tragic. We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said on Twitter.

Katie Wright, Daunte's mother, tearfully pleaded for more information regarding the incident and for her son’s body to be moved from the street.

A woman who lives near the crash scene, Carolyn Hanson, said she saw law enforcement officers pull a man out of a vehicle and perform CPR. A passenger who got out of the car was also covered in blood, Hanson said.

Police said Brooklyn Center officers wear body-worn cameras and they also believe dash cameras were activated during the incident. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense presenting 'a stronger case than many even expected' in Chauvin trial: Abrams

    Dan Abrams, Terri Austin and Pierre Thomas weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial on "This Week."

  • Prosecutors seek 5-year term for ex-leader of neo-Nazi group

    Federal prosecutors in Virginia are seeking a five-year prison sentence for a former neo-Nazi group leader who pleaded guilty to conspiring with other far-right extremists to threaten dozens of targets, including a predominantly African American church, a sitting U.S. Cabinet member and journalists. John Cameron Denton, of Montgomery, Texas, and others involved in the plot made at least 134 threats to injure people and institutions, often for racist reasons, Justice Department prosecutors wrote in a court filing last Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady is scheduled to sentence Denton on Tuesday.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • McEnany on Biden: 'Everything coming out of the administration is anything but moderate'

    Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration 'anything but moderate,' and suggests the Radical Left is 'really running the show.'

  • Alibaba says to lower entry barriers after record antitrust fine, shares rally

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday he does not expect any material impact from the change of exclusivity arrangement imposed by China's regulators, after an anti-trust probe found the firm had abused its dominant market position. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd , China's largest e-commerce company, will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on its platforms, Zhang told an online conference for media and analysts. China on Saturday imposed a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine on Alibaba amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates, signalling a new era after years of laissez-faire approach.

  • Virginia authorities to investigate police who threatened Black Army officer

    The town manager of Windsor, where the incident occurred, said one of the two officers involved has already been fired following an internal investigation.

  • Rep. Dan Kildee says U.S. Capitol riot left him with post-traumatic stress

    Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) opened up to "NBC Nightly News" in an interview broadcast Sunday evening about being left with post-traumatic stress following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Driving the news: Kildee shared with NBC footage he filmed on his phone of rioters storming Congress as he huddled inside the complex alongside other lawmakers. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSitting beside his therapist, he told NBC's Hallie Jackson viewing footage of the scenes when he got home "triggered an emotional and physical reaction."He said he had a lot of tension in his chest, breathing was difficult, and he became "really irritable," so he sought treatment.For the record: Kildee added that he decided to open up about his struggles in order to help others."Most people who experience trauma don't experience it in real time, on every network across the world," he added."They do it quietly, privately, painfully, silently, alone. And so if I can speak to them, that's what I want to do."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prosecutors: Boy shot by police was with man who fired gun

    A young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer's attention, prosecutors said Saturday. Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said.

  • Ex-Gopher Garrett Wait found right fit on line with UMass star

    PITTSBURGH – When Massachusetts forward Garrett Wait scored to beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in Thursday's second semifinal, he had some interested onlookers back in Minneapolis. "I watched my old roommate Garrett Wait score the overtime winner,'' said Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, who was named the Mike Richter Award winner on Friday. "That was so funny because I was watching with [defenseman] ...

  • Wyoming football signee shot and killed in Dallas hotel

    Tony Evans Jr. signed with Wyoming as a wide receiver back in February.

  • Henry Golding's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is coming sooner than we thought

    It’s always fun when a licensed film kind of comes out of nowhere. With the Star Wars sequels and Marvel movies, we always kind of know they’re happening, even as the studios involved are very tight-lipped about every little development, but some movies that would’ve once demanded constant attention are now so commonplace that it’s easy to forget they’re even coming. Case in point: The last thing we heard about Paramount’s plan to make a G.I. Joe spin-off about silent ninja character Snake Eyes was in the summer of 2019 when Henry Golding—fresh off of Crazy Rich Asians at the time—was “in talks” to star in the film. Since then, Golding’s casting worked out, other people were cast alongside him, and also the movie got made and is now ready to be released. Time flies when you’re distracted by a global pandemic!

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, Virginia governor express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • House overrides Hogan's veto on major police reform bills

    Determined action Friday from lawmakers in Annapolis who quickly voted to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan on police reform. The governor vetoed three bills in all. The House of Delegates voted to override one veto within hours. It has to do with the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. Both chambers passed a bill to repeal the LEOBR, saying it makes it difficult for some departments to discipline officers.

  • For Black journalists, working Chauvin trial drains emotions

    At the end of a stressful day, Sara Sidner seeks the friendly wag of a dog's tail. Each is covering one of the nation's biggest stories, the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Each is also a Black journalist, reporting on an issue of great racial significance and forced — as part of their jobs — to watch video of George Floyd's life ending again and again.

  • More than just food: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats adapted to COVID-19, now plot next moves

    Delivery apps thrived during COVID-19, and they're now aggressively positioning themselves for life after the pandemic.

  • Tennessee could owe a half-billion dollar debt to TSU: report

    A joint committee of the legislature of the state of Tennessee recently deliberated about a $544,000,000 sum owed to Tennessee State University, referencing unpaid land grant matches by the state that date back several years, according to a story by WTVF. The agreement held that Tennessee was to match dollar for dollar the money allotted by the federal government to both TSU and the University of Tennessee to fund the institutions upon the founding of TSU. Rep. Harold Love Jr. says that the grants should have appropriated 75% of these funds to UT and 25% to TSU; however, the HBCU’s funding was often inconsistent or never allocated.

  • Mexico reports 2,192 new coronavirus deaths after data review

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday reported 2,192 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, one of its biggest one-day tolls during the pandemic, after consolidating data from last year to include deaths that were not confirmed at the time. The figure was far above the daily averages reported by the health ministry in recent weeks. Mexico's health ministry said two-thirds of the 2,192 deaths reported on Saturday occurred in 2020 and at the time were not marked down as coronavirus fatalities.

  • Texans reporter out of job after calling Deshaun Watson allegations 'a money grab' in radio interview

    A Houston Chronicle reporter had plenty to say about Texans QB's accusers.

  • Cubs’ Mike Borzello ejected after Pirates hit two batters

    Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker hit a two Cubs batters in as many innings.

  • The UAE has announced Nora al-Matroushi as its first female astronaut

    Assuming she takes part in a mission after her training, Nora al-Matroushi could become the first Arab woman to venture into space.