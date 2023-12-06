Minnesota projects $2.4B budget surplus, but possible deficit looms

Minnesota lawmakers will have a $2.4 billion budget surplus to spend or save when they reconvene at the State Capitol in February.

The projected surplus announced by Minnesota Management and Budget on Wednesday is much smaller than the $17.5 billion budget surplus the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature used up earlier this year. Democrats in the Legislature passed a sweeping list of progressive priorities and a $72 billion two-year budget — the largest in state history.

State officials said Minnesota's economic outlook is stable for this two-year budget cycle that began in July. But they warned of a possible deficit in the FY2026-2027 biennium mainly due to higher spending for health and human services and education.

"The near-term U.S. economic outlook has improved since February, driven by stronger than expected consumer spending, business investment, and employment," Minnesota Management and Budget wrote in its announcement.

The surplus is higher than expected — the previous economic forecast predicted a surplus of about $1.6 billion. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders will weigh in on the latest projected surplus Wednesday afternoon.

State lawmakers are heading into an even-year legislative session that typically revolves around funding construction projects.

DFL legislative leaders told the Star Tribune in October that passing a bonding bill to pay for infrastructure projects will be the main priority, but any surplus could also help fund other priorities such as child care affordability or investments in pensions.

Top Republicans countered that any extra cash should be used on tax cuts instead of new spending, especially after Democrats hiked some taxes earlier this year.

