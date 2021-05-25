Minnesota prosecutor in Daunte Wright case quits amid 'vitriol,' 'partisan politics' after AG Ellison takeover

Danielle Wallace
·3 min read

A local prosecutor in Minnesota who was handling the case of the former Brooklyn Center police officer, Kim Potter, charged in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, has resigned, citing "vitriol" and "partisan politics" that have made his "job difficult to pursue justice."

Imran Ali, who’s worked for the past 10 years at the Washington County Attorney's Office, where he most recently was serving as the assistance criminal division chief, submitted a short resignation letter on Monday. His resignation will take effect on June 17, KSTP reported.

"The last several weeks have been difficult for my family," Ali said in the letter addressed to his boss, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. "The vitriol from some and the infusion of partisan politics by many has made my job difficult to pursue justice. I pray that our state heals and the extreme partisan platforms dissipate. We must return to thoughtful discourse that unites, not impulsive, irrational talking points that divide. Until then, there will be no peace, and no justice."

Though the letter does not cite Wright’s death, it comes just days after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that he’s taking over Potter’s prosecution. Ellison said his office would also review the charging decision for Potter, who faces a single count of second-degree manslaughter.

KIM POTTER TENTATIVE DECEMBER TRIAL DATE SET FOR DAUNTE WRIGHT'S DEATH

Just four days after Wright was fatally shot on April 11 during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, located in Hennepin County outside of Minneapolis, Orput announced the second-degree manslaughter charge against Potter. Orput’s office first handled prosecution after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman handed over the case as part of a metropolitan area agreement regarding officer-involved shootings.

Wright's death sparked several nights of demonstrations in the area amid already heightened security measures put in place during the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Before the charging decision was announced for Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he was going against the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s advice in deciding to release body-camera footage of the shooting. In playing out the video at a press conference, he remarked that it appeared Potter had intended to grab her Taser, but grabbed her handgun by mistake.

Potter can be heard yelling "Taser" repeatedly in the video before a single shot was fired. Both Gannon and Potter resigned after the press conference. Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey was fired by City Council after suggesting Potter be afforded due process, and Mayor Mike Elliott’s office then assumed command authority over the police department.

Activists quickly argued for Ellison to take over the case and for the charges to be upgraded to murder.

There have been protests outside Orput’s home in Stillwater, Minnesota, KARE reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked about Ali’s resignation, Orput told KARE simply, "I’m losing my best prosecutor and one of my dearest friends. I’m saddened, but I’m also excited for him." In a separate comment to the Daily Beast, Orput stressed that Ali's resignation was not related to Potter's case.

Recommended Stories

  • Customer angry he can’t return parakeet stomps on bird in pet store, Michigan cops say

    The customer had paid $30 for the bird, and he wanted his money back.

  • Wisconsin pastor removed for telling parishioners to shun Covid vaccine says he’s victim of ‘cancel culture’

    During 2020 election, the pastor had claimed that ‘faithful Catholics cannot be Democrats’

  • Gunfire Erupts at George Floyd Square as Mourners Gather for One-Year Anniversary

    Nicholas Pfosi/ReutersGunfire rang out Tuesday morning at George Floyd Square, the Minneapolis intersection where police officer Derek Chauvin, now a convicted murderer, killed George Floyd one year ago today.It remains unclear why the shooting erupted, but a Minneapolis Police spokesperson confirmed there were shots fired near the square shortly after 10 a.m. One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Tuesday’s schedule at the square, which has been decorated with portraits of various civil rights leaders, will include a “Rise and Remember” memorial event beginning at 1 p.m. A candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.Associated Press reporter George Crowther tweeted that he heard “between a dozen and two dozen” shots. “Everyone sheltered in place. Lots of running,” he wrote.BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021 Barbara Plett Usher of the BBC was also there, tweeting: “Initial picture: unknown gunmen fired at the square from outside the perimeter. Local patrol shot back and gave chase.” ABC’s Alex Presha reported hearing “well over a dozen” gunshots.Last month, Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd, an unarmed Black man, for more than nine minutes, was found guilty on three counts including second-degree murder. On Tuesday, Floyd’s family announced it will launch the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund, which Ben Crump, a civil-rights lawyer representing the Floyds, said “will be an instrumental, long-term partner to the Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood where he died, where we all have seen the continued negative impact of systemic racism.” It will start with $500,000 taken from a $27 million settlement the City of Minneapolis agreed to in March.President Joe Biden will take a private meeting at the White House on Tuesday with the Floyd family, as congressional legislators continue to negotiate a police reform package named for Floyd. Violent crime has spiked in Minneapolis in recent months, with a homicide rate thus far in 2021 double that of last year, according to official data.“It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday. “In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice—but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.”It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021 In George Floyd Square, people have laid flowers beside a memorial marker to honor him. But memorials to mark his death are taking place far beyond Floyd’s hometown. The NAACP held a virtual moment of silence at 9:29 a.m. this morning, a nod to the 9 minutes and 29 seconds Chavin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. “#WEAREDONEDYING,” the organization’s Facebook announcement read.https://www.facebook.com/naacp/photos/a.10156455810438947/10158159861268947/The Georgia chapter of the NAACP will host Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter Gianna at its “My Daddy Changed the World” rally this evening. In Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter is holding a one-year “angelversary” for Floyd, the group announced.“We need transformative justice in honor of Brother George and every life stolen by the police,” BLM-Los Angeles said in a tweet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

    Here are the featured groups for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Justin Bieber has shaved his hair after being accused of cultural appropriation for a style resembling locs

    Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo of his new, shorter hair. The singer recently faced criticism for wearing a style that resembles locs.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Russia plans to launch a nuclear-powered spacecraft that can travel from the moon to Jupiter

    Russia is building a nuclear-powered 'space tug' that can transport heavy cargo in deep space. The planned mission will last 50 months.

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • Cocaine worth £80 million washes up on Sussex beaches

    People visiting the Sussex coast have been urged to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious after almost a tonne of cocaine with a street value of £80 million washed up on two beaches. The first huge consignment of the drug was spotted floating in the sea just yards offshore at Hastings by members of the public at around 6am yesterday (Tues). The cocaine had been wrapped in waterproof packaging and tied to lifejackets in order to keep it afloat. The eagle eyed passers-by, who spotted the packages, tipped off Sussex Police officers, who quickly retrieved them and removed them to a safe and secure location. Several hours later a second shipment was found by walkers washed up on the beach at Newhaven around 30 miles away. Again the police alerted and the drugs were seized and secured. A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are. "They are suspected to be class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location." The combined weight of the two shipments is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million. The investigation has now been handed over to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

  • Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations at the Daytime Emmys

    What is an honor? Nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host, Deadline reports. Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy for 35 years. Also earning a posthumous nomination was Larry King, who received a nod in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for hosting Larry King Now. King, the longtime radio and television broadcaster who previously hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19, though his death certificate said he died from sepsis, People reports. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host award a total of seven times throughout his career, according to TVLine, most recently taking it home in 2020. King, meanwhile, was previously nominated for Informative Talk Show Host three times, including in 2020, when the award ultimately went to Tamron Hall. This year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which could pay tribute to not one but two television legends one final time, are set for June 25. More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • Your smartwatch is smarter than you think, study finds — it can predict blood tests

    Rings, watches and bracelets are no longer just fashion statements.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added: “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high profile sale and a departure of one noteworthy on-air personality.During the call, Zucker also said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because refused to do so the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN would be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly-redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said that the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Aaron Rodgers suggested that he was so good last year that it foiled his plan to leave the Packers

    If the Packers planned to move on from Aaron Rodgers, his 2020 MVP season may have complicated their plans.

  • A Texas zoo wants to press charges against a woman who climbed into its spider monkey exhibit and posted it on Instagram

    El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said the woman climbed a fence and tried to feed the spider monkeys over the weekend.

  • Dylann Roof appeals death sentence for South Carolina church massacre

    Attorneys for Roof pressed their case during an appeals court hearing on Tuesday, squaring off with U.S. government lawyers trying to uphold his conviction on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes, and subsequent death sentence. Federal public defenders representing Roof launched the appeal in early 2020.

  • Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chart

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fdCX4A4rCE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 25, 2021 Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling." Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response. .@EliseStefanik won't name names because, the reality is, Marjorie Taylor Greene runs her caucus.https://t.co/JUgP3GGdK9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity