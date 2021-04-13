  • Oops!
Minnesota protests, Derek Chauvin trial, Officer lying in honor: 5 things to know Tuesday

Editors
·5 min read
Protests go on despite curfew after fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

Tensions between protesters and police intensified for the second night in a row Monday after a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday. Protesters stayed out despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz imposing a curfew that stretched to 6 a.m. Tuesday for three counties, which included the city of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb about 10 miles from where George Floyd died in police custody last May. About 90 minutes after the curfew deadline, police in Brooklyn Center began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades in an attempt to drive protesters away. Some protesters, wearing gas masks, picked up smoke canisters and threw them back toward police. Early Tuesday, a Minnesota State Patrol official said 40 people were arrested at the Brooklyn Center protest. Wright was shot once and died after the traffic stop, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday. Gannon described the shooting death as "an accidental discharge." Protests also occurred Monday night in New York City; Portland, Oregon and Louisville, Kentucky.

Defense expected to begin calling witnesses in Chauvin murder trial

For the first time, jurors are expected to hear from witnesses testifying for the defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death. As Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill wrapped up court Monday, he told jurors "we’re getting close to the end" of the trial. He said he expects the defense to finish its evidence by the end of the week, with closing arguments expected Monday. So far, there have been 38 witnesses called to the stand, all by the prosecution. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, 2020.

Police officer slain in Capitol attack to lie in honor

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died after the April 2 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor Tuesday in the Capitol rotunda. An 18-year member of the force, Evans was killed when a 25-year-old man rammed his vehicle into a barricade shielding the Capitol's north side. Officers shot the suspect, who later died at a hospital. Evans will be the second USCP officer to lie in honor this year after Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Only a few other private citizens have lain in honor, including two other Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998.

Tennessee high school will be closed after student killed in shooting

Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in the aftermath of a shooting involving a teenage boy who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon. The school will not hold classes, virtually or in-person. In an email to families, principal Nathan Langlois said the school building will be open Tuesday with counselors available to students. Police responded to a call Monday that an armed student was holed up in a school bathroom. When officers entered the bathroom, the student fired at them, striking one officer, and was hit and killed by return fire from police, authorities said. Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said the officer who was shot was in serious condition and underwent surgery Monday night.

John Boehner takes current-day GOP to task in new memoir

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was "Lucifer in the flesh." Freedom Caucus members were "political terrorists" and "far-right knuckleheads." Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner takes no prisoners in "On the House: A Washington Memoir," published Tuesday by St. Martin's Press. The book is an extraordinary rebuke of the current-day GOP, leveled by one of the party's most senior figures. "I wasn't going to write some typical Washington walk," he told USA TODAY. Boehner's prime targets are Republican officials he said are more interested in praise on Fox News than in governing. He also blasts former President Donald Trump, whom he says "abused" his loyal followers by continuing to lie about the presidential election he lost.

