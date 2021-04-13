Minnesota protests – live: 40 arrested at Daunte Wright demo just 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed

James Crump
·2 min read
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April 12, 2021

((Reuters))

Around 40 people were arrested on Monday night, as police fired tear gas at protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota police precinct, in reaction to the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright who was fatally shot by an officer over the weekend.

Mr Wright, a father of a two-year-old, was fatally shot by officer Kimberly Potter, a veteran of 26 years of the force, on Sunday afternoon while driving with his girlfriend.

He was pulled over by officers for having an air freshener dangling from his rear view mirror, an offence in Minnesota, and was subsequently fatally shot while attempting to re-enter his vehicle following a short struggle.

Protests erupted once again over the killing of the unarmed Black man on Monday night, about 10 miles away from where George Floyd was pinned down by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin last year, who was charged with murdering Mr Floyd and is currently standing trial.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked protests for months in Minnesota and every state in the US, as the National Guard was called to help and tactics by the police were criticised.

Anticipating demonstrations on Monday evening, governor Tim Walz imposed a 7pm curfew in the Twin Cities area as the city banned the use of chemical irritants, but tear gas and rubber bullets were used by officers after angry protesters continued to demonstrate outside of the Brooklyn Centre precinct as the evening progressed.

The protests took place at both the area where Mr Wright was shot on Monday evening, and outside of the precinct, following police chief Tim Gannon describing the shooting as an “accidental discharge.”

The protests came on the first day of the third week of Mr Chauvin’s trial, where he is facing murder charges for the death of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis in May last year.

Bodycam footage of Mr Wright’s death was released by the authorities on Monday, prompting anger from residents and politicians, with governor Tim Walz saying that it was like Mr Floyd’s killing had “repeated itself.”

Check out The Independent’s live updates and analysis below.

