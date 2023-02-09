Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, D.C. apartment

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment Thursday morning, according to her office.

The 50-year-old Democrat is said to have suffered bruises while fighting back against her unknown assailant and evading serious injury.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” Craig’s chief of staff said.

The congresswoman was a journalist prior to entering politics. She is the first lesbian mom to serve in Congress.

Craig, who won a third term in November, thanked Metropolitan Police for their quick response to the 7:15 a.m. assault, her office said.

D.C. law enforcement officials report overall crime is up 22%, due in part to an uptick in homicides and sex abuse.

Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to House members in 2022. That’s nearly double the number from four years earlier.

With News Wire Services