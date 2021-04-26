Minnesota reports COVID-19 death of a 10-year-old

A 10-year-old from the Marshall, Minn., area has died from complications of COVID-19, according to state health and local school reports.

The pediatric COVID-19 death is the third reported in Minnesota during the yearlong pandemic, but the first not to involve underlying health conditions or contributing factors.

The child died Sunday and was a first-grader at Marshall's Park Side Elementary School, according to an e-mail from the district's superintendent to parents.

"I recognize this is scary and concerning for many," wrote Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams. "We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID. If your student begins to show symptoms, please bring them in to be tested right away."

The Minnesota Department of Health verified the death in an e-mail, and state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann confirmed that the child did not have underlying health conditions.

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," the Health Department said in a statement.

The state encouraged continued mask-wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, especially to a pediatric population of people 15 and younger who are not yet eligible for vaccine.

Health officials have worried that new more infectious variants of the virus are spreading more rapidly through younger populations in Minnesota. The B.1.1.7 variant first identified in England is now believed responsible for at least 60% of new infections in Minnesota.

Dr. Brooke Moore, a pediatric pulmonologist with Children's Minnesota, reported last week that her system's hospitals have admitted 395 pediatric COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, including 88 who needed intensive care. The hospitals two weeks ago had 11 new COVID-19 admissions and placed five children in pediatric intensive care.

The death occurred during what appears to be a decline in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota — with the state on Monday reporting a decline in related hospitalizations and in the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744