Minnesota reports COVID-19 death of a 10-year-old

1 / 2

Minnesota reports COVID-19 death of a 10-year-old

Jeremy Olson, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A 10-year-old from the Marshall, Minn., area has died from complications of COVID-19, according to state health and local school reports.

The pediatric COVID-19 death is the third reported in Minnesota during the yearlong pandemic, but the first not to involve underlying health conditions or contributing factors.

The child died Sunday and was a first-grader at Marshall's Park Side Elementary School, according to an e-mail from the district's superintendent to parents.

"I recognize this is scary and concerning for many," wrote Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams. "We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID. If your student begins to show symptoms, please bring them in to be tested right away."

The Minnesota Department of Health verified the death in an e-mail, and state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann confirmed that the child did not have underlying health conditions.

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," the Health Department said in a statement.

The state encouraged continued mask-wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, especially to a pediatric population of people 15 and younger who are not yet eligible for vaccine.

Health officials have worried that new more infectious variants of the virus are spreading more rapidly through younger populations in Minnesota. The B.1.1.7 variant first identified in England is now believed responsible for at least 60% of new infections in Minnesota.

Dr. Brooke Moore, a pediatric pulmonologist with Children's Minnesota, reported last week that her system's hospitals have admitted 395 pediatric COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, including 88 who needed intensive care. The hospitals two weeks ago had 11 new COVID-19 admissions and placed five children in pediatric intensive care.

The death occurred during what appears to be a decline in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota — with the state on Monday reporting a decline in related hospitalizations and in the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 outbreak hits Pennsylvania school as kids fuel new cases

    Eight students and two fully vaccinated family members tested positive.

  • Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies of COVID-19

    Alber Elbaz, the designer who elevated the fashion house Lanvin during his tenure as creative director, died Saturday in Paris of COVID-19. He was 59. His death was confirmed on Sunday by Johann Rupert, chairman of the luxury goods company Richemont, who said Elbaz "had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity, and unbridled creativity." Elbaz got his start working with Geoffrey Beene in 1985, and served as the creative director at Lanvin from 2001 to 2015. In 2019, he co-founded with Richemont a company called AZ Factory, which makes "smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology," Reuters says. Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Kate Moss were among Elbaz's fans, and Meryl Streep donned one of his original designs to the 2012 Academy Awards, where she won the Best Actress Oscar for The Iron Lady. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • COVID treatment has improved, but many wish for an easy pill

    If Priscila Medina had gotten COVID-19 a year ago, she would have had no treatments proven safe and effective to try. Treatments like these can help newly diagnosed patients avoid hospitalization, but they are grossly underused because they require an IV. While vaccines are helping to curb the pandemic, easier and better treatments are needed, especially as virus variants spread.

  • Vaccine hesitancy remains high among essential workers

    Essential workers who are not in health care are less likely to want a vaccine than the rest of the general public, according to new figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation.Why it matters: As vaccines become more available, health officials are increasingly grappling with vaccine hesitancy, particularly among those most at risk.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: According to the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, more than 20% of essential workers who don't work in health care settings say they will definitely not get the vaccine, compared to 7% of non-essential workers.Nearly half (48%) of essential workers not in health care settings have either already gotten the vaccine or will get it as soon as possible. ]Be smart: 22% said they'd get a vaccine if their job gave them $200. Nearly 20% said $50 would be enough to convince them, and another 23% would get the vaccine if their employer arranged for a medical provider to come to their work to administer the vaccine.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • French new COVID cases slow but intensive care patient numbers rise above 6,000

    PARIS (Reuters) -New COVID-19 cases in France saw the lowest week-on-week increase since early March on Monday, but pressure on hospitals remained high as the number of coronavirus patients rose above 6,000 again for the first time since spring 2020. New cases were up by 3.92% compared to a week ago as week-on-week increases continued their steady decline from more than six percent mid-April. Week-on-week increases have been below 4% only briefly in February, and before that in December, following France's second lockdown in November.

  • Gottlieb says nation can take decline in COVID cases "to the bank"

    Gottlieb said the positivity rate in the U.S. is 3.3%.

  • In Michigan, more and more young people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, and teens are testing positive at the highest rate of any age group

    More younger people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, and teens are testing positive for the virus at the highest rate of any age.

  • Fort Worth woman was told she has 3 months to live, needs $500K for liver transplant

    April Heileman, 37, has been dealing with issues related to her liver since she slipped into a coma two years ago. She was told on March 31 she needs a liver transplant, fast.

  • Congo to lose 1.3 million COVID-19 shots after delayed distribution

    Health authorities are reallocating around 75% of Democratic Republic of Congo's 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to other African countries to make sure they're used before they expire, a UNICEF representative said on Monday. Congo received the doses from the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility on March 2, but delayed the rollout after several European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot in response to reports of rare blood clots. The country began its vaccination campaign on April 19, but had administered doses to just 1,265 people out of its population of over 85 million as of Saturday, according to the state biomedical research laboratory.

  • Bachelorette 's Zac Clark Opens Up About How His Sobriety Journey Prepared Him for the Show

    Zac Clark got engaged to Tayshia Adams on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette

  • ‘Politics are at the ROOT of Emily Viegas’ death’: Ontario government slammed for ‘cold-hearted’ response to Brampton teen’s COVID-19 tragedy

    Following the confirmation that 13-year-old Emily Victoria Viegas from Brampton, Ont., the daughter of an essential worker, died from COVID-19, a GoFundMe page was created and now totals more than $90,000 in donations to support her family. The donations come after a flurry of support for the family amid Ontario's dark COVID-19 saga, but act as no replacement for a young life lost. "With a heavy heart I regret to announce the passing of Emily Victoria Viegas the 13-year-old daughter of our good friend Carlos Viegas," the post on the page reads.

  • Confession: I Can't Stop Taking Pregnancy Tests, Even When I Know I'm Not Pregnant

    There's a commercial I've grown to despise in which a couple sits on the bathroom floor, cocking their heads in confusion over their unclear pregnancy test. I hate it because it's annoying - just let it sit for a few more minutes, morons - but also because I relate to it so deeply.

  • Documenting the death of a COVID patient outside a Delhi hospital

    For Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, covering India's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is a daily circuit of crematoriums, cemeteries and hospitals, capturing the struggles of a nation of 1.4 billion people. From that experience, he knew the situation at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, a government-run facility in the capital New Delhi with 400 COVID ICU beds, might be chaotic. But he was not prepared for what he saw on Friday: critical patients gasping for air on trolleys outside the already-full hospital ICU, some dying before ever being admitted.

  • The CDC says millions of Americans aren't receiving the 2nd dose of the coronavirus vaccine

    Americans might be missing their second dose for many reasons, including fear of side effects or a lack of supply at vaccination sites.

  • An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

    A scientific vision for decades, gene therapy is finally becoming more common in the U.S., fueling optimism for the treatment of rare diseases.

  • French primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers

    President Emmanuel Macron said a return to school would help fight social inequality, allowing parents who struggle to pay for childcare to get back to work, but trade unions warned that new infections would lead to a "torrent" of classroom closures. "They're young, they need an adult to help them, but most parents have a job and it's burdensome to ask them to do the school work," said teacher Elodie Passon. Middle and high school pupils are due to return to the classroom next Monday, when the government will also lift domestic travel restrictions that have been in place nationwide since early April.

  • North Carolina city in state of emergency after deadly police shooting

    Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is in a state of emergency in wake of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. His family said they were only allowed to view 20 seconds of body camera footage. Manuel Borjorquez has the latest.

  • American Idol 's Avalon Young to Undergo Brain Cancer Surgery, Asking for Help to Pay for Costs

    Avalon Young already underwent a 16-hour surgery in February to remove a peach-sized tumor from her brain

  • Delhi has cremated so many COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to fuel the funeral pyres

    India recorded more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking a world record for daily COVID-19 cases.

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.