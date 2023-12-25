Minnesota Republicans plan to rein in DFL spending next year, DFL plans on moving forward

Dec. 25—ST. PAUL — While it's too early for specifics, both parties have revealed legislative priorities for next year's Minnesota legislative session, set to start Feb. 12.

Both Republicans and DFLers highlighted continued focus on the impact of last year's session, which saw bills passed for feeding school kids, legalizing marijuana, and earned safe and sick time for employees.

With the next session being a bonding bill year, both parties voiced a desire to come to bipartisan agreements. However, Republicans remain weary following last year's session, which often left Republicans feeling left out of the decision-making due to the DFL's complete control of state government.

Republicans are also framing next year as a year to rein back government growth, while the DFL plans on taking a look at how programs have been implemented and what other programs could be passed.

Senate and House Republicans said they would focus on the impact of bills passed last year and are looking to rein in further spending by a DFL-controlled state government. They also voiced concern about a possible looming $2.3 billion deficit in two years despite a $17.5 billion surplus in 2023. Both House and Senate Republicans also plan to address last year's complaints regarding school resource officers and the effects of legalizing cannabis.

In the Senate, committee members are identifying priorities regarding needs in Minnesota, according to Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

"We did a massive bonding bill last year, and so we're still trying to digest a lot of the money and spending that happened in that bill," he said.

Those members will bring what they learned back to the GOP caucus so the Senate can take a position on what the bonding bill should address.

"The push should be just on making sure that we're doing the policy effectively this next year, not coming up with a new slate of policies and agendas going forward," Johnson said, adding he would like to focus on school funding, mental health and housing issues.

In the House, legislators are also focusing on adjustments to bills, including the paid family and medical leave bill passed last year, with Republicans showing concern with how sustainable the program will be, according to House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring.

"In 2023, the work that was done was at a rapid pace and a lot of times was rushed through," she said.

Residents should also expect Republicans in both chambers to continue to address the cost of renovating the State Office Building next to the state Capitol, which is projected to cost the state around $729 million after interest is taken into consideration.

DFLers are also looking to see the impact of last year's session on Minnesotans and to continue their push to bring more progressive policies to the state.

With many of the laws passed last session not being implemented until 2024, the DFL will also look to make adjustments to programs.

"I think we had an incredibly successful legislative session last year, and it was very productive in terms of making investments across a wide range of areas to help improve our schools and strengthen our infrastructure and trying to make Minnesota more affordable for folks by reducing health care costs and reducing costs for child care and other expenses," said House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis.

As far as this year's bonding bill goes, DFL legislators look forward to working with Republicans, according to Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis.

"We take our roles as stewards of the state budget seriously, and we know we need to be responsible," she said, adding that legislators have also met with constituents and hope to bring them programs they asked for, like help with child care.

In the House, the DFL is expected to focus on policies rather than budget, though this year's public infrastructure bill will take up a lot of the DFL's time, according to Long.

"I'm really hopeful that this year, we'll be able to get a second large money bill done to clear out some of the backlog of projects," he said. "We've had committee members going across the state and meeting with local communities in every corner of Minnesota to try and hear what their needs are."

House DFLers will also try to get something passed that will allow Minnesotans to buy into MinnesotaCare regardless of income.

"We know a lot of Minnesotans are struggling with having access to affordable health care, and even a lot of those who are insured are on plans where they have essentially only catastrophic care coverage," Long said.