Minnesota Senate Passes Bill To Ban 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ+ People

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Friday that would ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth and certain adults.

The legislation, SF23, targets the discredited practice of seeking to change people’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. If signed into law, mental health practitioners and professionals would be prohibited from engaging in conversion therapy with anyone under the age of 18 or any “vulnerable adult,” a label that can include those receiving treatment for physical, mental or emotional conditions.

The Senate voted 36-27 to advance SF23, with two Republicans joining the chamber’s slim Democratic majority. Its passage followed years of failed attempts to get the bill through the legislative body. The proposal had previously passed in the state’s House of Representatives on multiple occasions.

SF23 now awaits a signature from Gov. Tim Walz (D), which would put Minnesota alongside the 20 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, that have passed laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.

Conversion therapy dates back to the early 20th century, emerging as an attempt to “cure” homosexuality. LGBTQ+ advocates, along with medical and mental health organizations in the U.S., have condemned the practice, which they describe as inhumane, ineffective and dangerous — especially in terms of mental health.

With 469 bills nationwide now targeting drag shows, gender-affirming care and more LGBTQ-related issues, several advocacy organizations have spoken out in support of SF23 and other legislation aimed at granting protections to LGBTQ+ people in Minnesota.

“In the wake of the record levels of anti-LGBTQ bills across the country, it brings so much hope to mark the historic passage of this legislation,” wrote Troy Stevenson, director of state advocacy campaigns for The Trevor Project, in a statement about SF23.

“This bipartisan bill ... sends a powerful message of affirmation and support to every young LGBTQ Minnesotan growing up in The North Star State.”

Minnesota’s House and Senate have also passed the Trans Refuge Act. Walz has already declared that he plans to sign the bill, which would effectively make Minnesota the third sanctuary state in the country for people seeking gender-affirming care.

