Minnesota Solar for Schools program reopens applications

Jan. 21—WILLMAR

— The Minnesota Department of Commerce's

Solar for Schools program

is open for another round of applications. The program provides grants to Minnesota schools to help offset the cost of solar energy sources on school grounds while providing students with learning opportunities about renewable energy.

"We are teaching the next generation about how we are going to be powering our schools, our cities, and our communities," Lake Marion Elementary School Principal Bret Domstrand said in a news release. "We are also teaching students how energy generation works."

The program began in 2021. Since then, 70 schools across the state have received grants, with another 35 schools in the process of receiving grants. In total, $9 million in grants has been awarded.

Past recipients have included Morris Elementary/High School, Marshall Public Schools, Moorhead Public Schools and Rochester Public Schools.

Since the program began, Minnesota has seen a 50% increase in the number of schools with solar power. In the first year alone, 63 schools were given grants for installation.

"Solar for Schools has shown to be a highly popular program because of its benefits for students, schools and communities," MN Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said in a news release. "Everyone benefits from a clean energy future, and Solar for Schools is one action that moves us in that direction."

In 2023, the program was given nearly $30 million dollars in added funding. The grants will now cover between 40% and 70% of costs based on the school's needs. At the federal level, the Inflation Reduction act signed in 2022 provides schools with clean energy funds which can now receive up to 30% in tax credits to reduce the cost of installation.

Applications for a school's assessment are due Feb. 7. When approved by the Minnesota Commerce Department's Energy Resources Division, schools will be able to send in a full application before June 7. Eligible schools include K-12 schools, tribal contract schools and Minnesota state colleges and universities.