Refinery29

As sad as it is to admit, I used to feel that being Japanese made me kind of uncool. My go-to lunches of (delicious) grilled salmon bentos and (also delicious) onigiri weren’t always a hit with the cafeteria crowd. You wouldn’t know it these days, though, with the proliferation of trendy Japanese cafes and a Western cultural awakening to delicacies like mochi, red bean, and black sesame. (Can I get a holla for natto, yet? No? Okay!) All that’s to say that it has warmed my heart (and my belly) to