Minnesota has a new state flag design

A panel tasked with finding new symbols for Minnesota has selected a new state flag.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday chose a flag design with an eight-pointed white star in a dark blue abstract shape of Minnesota on the left, and a field of light blue on the right.

The final design was inspired by one of more than 2,000 public submissions and emerged after multiple rounds of elimination by the 13-member commission and final tweaks by professional designers.

Members of the commission also made more tweaks to the state seal on Tuesday after selecting the final design concept earlier this month. The design centers around a loon, the state bird, and now is surrounded by a golden circle with 87 segments to represent each county in Minnesota.

The state will adopt the flag and seal on May 11, unless state lawmakers reject their recommendations.

The design is inspired by a submission from 24-year-old Luverne resident Andrew Prekker. In original form, it had white, green and light blue horizontal stripes and a navy blue section on the left that mimics the shape of Minnesota. In that section is an eight-point white star meant to symbolize the state’s motto “Star of the North” as well as unity in a diverse land.

The white stripe symbolized snow, the green stripe represented nature and agriculture, and the light blue stripe represented the state’s waters — from its more than 10,000 lakes to the Mississippi River.

Prekker says the “swallow tail” design, which resembles the shape of Minnesota, is unique among flags of the world, and that he wanted to keep the desing as simple as possible.

