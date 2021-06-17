Minnesota Supreme Court denies new trial request for man convicted of Arndt murder

Jun. 17—A Rochester man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Brandon Arndt will not be granted a new trial, but his conviction for second-degree intentional murder will head back to the district court to be vacated, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Malcolm Jammal Woods, 29, was convicted in February 2020 by an Olmsted County District Court jury of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of 38-year-old Arndt at his trailer home at Bob's Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE. Woods also was convicted of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence.

The first-degree murder conviction came with an automatic sentence of life in prison as well as an automatic appeal.

In the appeal, Woods argued three issues.

First, he argued that the district court erred in denying two requests for advisory counsel to assume full representation of his defense. Second, he argued that his waiver of counsel was involuntary. Lastly, he argued that the district court violated state statute when it entered a conviction for the offense of second-degree intentional murder.

At his first appearance on the charges in October 2018, Woods applied for and was granted representation by public defenders. In June 2019, Woods' told the court he wanted to remove his attorneys "without identifying any specific dissatisfaction with their representation," the ruling states.

Woods said he would represent himself and an attorney to act as advisory counsel was appointed.

During an in-court conversation in June 2019, Woods told the judge "I have a fourth grade reading level so I really don't know how to read or write" and that "I didn't really want to become my own lawyer. The only reason why I fired them is because they wasn't helping me," the ruling reads.

When the court inquired further if Woods did, in fact, want an attorney, he replied that he did but did not want the public defenders he had because he felt he was being misrepresented.

Story continues

Woods was told that if he wanted an attorney, he would be represented by the public defender's office and if he had concerns about his appointed attorney's performance, he would need to address those concerns with the supervisor of the public defender.

Woods ultimately represented himself at the jury trial. His former public defenders were present and available as advisory counsel.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that Woods never made a valid request for advisory counsel to assume full representation of his defense nor was he entitled to a new trial because his second waiver of counsel was found by the high court to be made voluntarily.

"Woods never raised a serious allegation of inadequate representation or any other good cause not to proceed with his former public defenders," the ruling states. "Instead, the record suggests that Woods was simply upset because his former public defenders failed to provide him advance notice of their strategic decision to waive the omnibus hearing. In addition, Woods failed to act even after the district court provided him an opportunity to file a written motion setting forth any concerns he might have with his former public defenders."

The state Supreme Court did rule that the district court violated a state statute when it entered a conviction for the offense of second-degree intentional murder because it was included in the offense of first-degree premeditated murder.

"We have previously held that a district court errs when it convicts a defendant of first-degree murder and second-degree murder," the ruling read. "The remedy for such an error is a remand to the district court to vacate the conviction entered on the lesser-included offense while leaving the guilty verdict in place."

Woods is currently serving his life sentence at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Rush City.