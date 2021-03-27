Minnesota Supreme Court throws out rape conviction because intoxicated woman willingly consumed alcohol

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a person can’t be found guilty of sexually assaulting someone who is intoxicated if that person willingly ingested drugs or alcohol.

The ruling was released Wednesday after the case of Francois Monulu Khalil, who was convicted of a third-degree criminal sexual misconduct by a jury because the victim was drunk and mentally incapacitated. Khalil, a Minneapolis man, met his victim after she was denied entry to a bar for being too intoxicated.

The court’s unanimous decision was written by Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Pail Thissen. Thissen writes that the lower court’s definition of mentally incapacitated regarding the case "unreasonably strains and stretches the plain text of the statute" since the victim was intoxicated before she met Khalil, her attacker.

In order to be considered mentally incapacitated under Minnesota law, the alcohol must be given to the person without that person’s agreement, according to the court. Because the original case did not meet the standard for a victim to be mentally incapacitated, the state's high court granted a new trial for Khalil.

More: No one is saying it's rape. They're saying the accusations against Andrew Cuomo matter.

More: Moncef Slaoui, former Operation Warp Speed chief, fired for sexual harassment by drugmaker

Many are concerned about the consequences of this ruling, including Kelly Moller, a Democratic state representative for Minnesota.

"Victims who are intoxicated to the degree that they are unable to give consent are entitled to justice. Minnesotans who experience unthinkable trauma deserve to see the Legislature take action on this immediately," Moller said.

Moller introduced legislation earlier this year to amend the third-degree sexual misconduct statutes to include language that says anyone who is intoxicated, for any reason, is unable to give consent.

"It makes it very clear that this issue needs to be fixed at the legislature," Lindsay Brice, the law and policy director of the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said of the state Supreme Court's Wednesday ruling.

Marion O'Neill, a Republican state representative and co-sponsor of Moller's bill, said that "it is time now to pass these solutions so that no victim ever has to be denied justice over a technicality," in a statement.

Minnesota is now among several states that only consider being drunk as a barrier to consent if the alcohol was given against the victim’s will, according to The Washington Post.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Supreme Court: Drunk rape victim not 'incapacitated’

Recommended Stories

  • Is Disneyland the New Disney World?

    Disney's original theme park will open after a 413-day drought, but the resort has even bigger plans for the years to come.

  • I'm Doing Fine Financially. What Should I Do With My Stimulus?

    Don't need your stimulus to pay bills or dig out of debt? Here's what you can do with it instead.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As March Winds Down

    Celebrate the last weekend in March with these rides.

  • 911 Turbo Has Only 10k Miles

    Easily Porsche's most popular model, the 911 is the model responsible for many of the German automaker’s successes, in sales as well as on the racetrack.

  • Kim Kardashian Speaks on Kanye West’s ‘Frustrating’ Tweets in New Episode of 'KUWTK’

    In the new episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' Kim K addresses one of Kanye West's tweet-sprees from last summer, for which he later apologized.

  • Minnesota court rules rape charge doesn't apply if the victim got willingly drunk

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a man who had sex with a woman while she was passed out on his couch cannot be found guilty of rape because the victim got herself drunk beforehand.The big picture: Minnesota is one of the many states that says that for a victim to be too mentally incapacitated to give consent, they must have become intoxicated against their will, such as if a person secretly drugged someone's drink, The Washington Post reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Francios Momolu Khalil in 2017 picked up a woman from a Minneapolis bar and took her back to his home. The woman "blacked out" on Khalil's couch and woke up to find him allegedly sexually assaulting her, per The Post.A jury in 2019 convicted Khalil of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His lawyers appealed the decision saying that the charge was not applicable because that statute applies when the victim took drugs or alcohol without their consent, while the woman in this case had taken five vodka shots herself prior to meeting Khalil.If a person is convicted of the third-degree charge, they could face up to 15 years in prison, pay a fine of no more than $30,000, or both.The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction and gave Khalil a new trial, arguing that the prosecution's explanation of the charge "unreasonably strains and stretches the plain text of the statute," state Justice Paul Thissen wrote, per the Duluth News Tribune. The court said that Khalil could be charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor. If convicted, he would face up to one year in prison, a fine of no more than $3,000 or both.Worth noting: The Minnesota House of Representatives is currently considering a bill that would change the language of the third-degree criminal sexual conduct statute, the Duluth News Tribune reports.It would make it a crime to have sex with someone who is too incapacitated to give consent, regardless of how they got to that state.Our thought bubble, via Axios’ Torey Van Oot: Expect lawmakers in the divided Legislature to face growing public pressure to fix the statute before they adjourn in May. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Celebrate First Passover at the White House

    "It's events like this one ... that keep us connected and remind us that we're not alone," the second gentleman said

  • AT&T, WarnerMedia Pledge $7 Million to #StopAsianHate With Campaign Featuring Lisa Ling, Jon M. Chu, Tzi Ma (EXCLUSIVE)

    AT&T and WarnerMedia have launched a multi-platform campaign to create awareness in support of #StopAsianHate, unveiling the campaign as part of “A Day of Action,” a national day of mourning and remembrance of communities affected by social injustice. Additionally, AT&T and WarnerMedia have announced a $7 million pledge to aid in the fight for social […]

  • Rob Lowe Virtually Surprises Middle School Students Reading The Outsiders on the 38th Anniversary of the Film

    The actor answered student questions about the making of the film

  • Oregon State beats Loyola at its own game, crashes Elite 8 as 12 seed

    Loyola's NCAA tournament story is over, one game after an upset of Illinois prompted predictions of a championship run.

  • These Plastic Holders Will Keep Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card Safe

    It could be your “ticket back to normalcy," after all.

  • Hong Kong says no 'systemic' issues with BioNTech

    Hong Kong's government said late on Saturday there were no initial systemic issues found in BioNTech's vaccine packaging.Hong Kong and Macau authorities halted the German-made drug's use earlier in the week, after discovering several broken vials.In Saturday's statement, the city's government said BioNTech's defective packaging could still be due to "environmental conditions during the long-haul transport process."Though it added the situation was not related to the logistical management of the vaccine.Hong Kong has faced a sluggish take-up of vaccines because of dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac and fears of adverse reactions, while the suspension of BioNTech's vaccine distributed by China's Fosun Pharma triggered confusion in inoculation centres across the city.Both BioNTech and Fosun consider their vaccines to have no safety risks, and people who have already received them "do not need to worry."The government said it plans to complete their investigation within a week and resume supplying the vaccines to the public.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.

  • Finally There’s Good News for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • 'I'll show you what patriotism looks like': Ohio official bares chest, reveals scars to decry anti-Asian racism

    A township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb stunned those gathered for the regular meeting by unbuttoning his shirt – to send a message about racism.

  • Hunting rare birds in Pakistan to feed the sex drive of princes

    A glimpse into the closed world of hunts for houbara bustards, thought by some to be an aphrodisiac.

  • Animals stranded on board 20 livestock ships waiting to pass through the jammed Suez Canal could starve and die if the situation lasts much longer, charity warns

    There is a risk of "starvation, dehydration," and death for the animals stranded on the livestock ships stuck in the Suez Canal jam.

  • 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe is reportedly recovering from a stroke. His wife claimed his drink may have been poisoned.

    The couple told TMZ an unknown individual approached them while they were on a date and claimed to know their favorite drink orders.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.