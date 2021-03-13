Minnesota Supreme Court upholds stay of adjudication for lawful permanent resident

Mar. 13—The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a ruling Wednesday that a Rochester man who is a lawful permanent resident was not entitled to postconviction relief because he wasn't convicted of a crime under state statute despite it being considered a conviction under federal law.

Gary Johnston had sought postconviction relief in an effort to withdraw his guilty plea under the grounds of ineffective counsel. Johnston pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime, believing that it would not have immigration consequences. Three days after successfully completing probation, he received notice that he was scheduled for deportation proceedings.

In February 2017, Johnston was charged with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor domestic assault for punching a 9-year-old boy in the face.

Johnston is citizen of Ireland and lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Because he is a non-citizen, his defense attorney recommended he consult an immigration attorney regarding any potential consequences of pleading guilty.

After consulting with an immigration attorney, Johnston pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was given a stay of adjudication and a year of probation. The misdemeanor charge was then amended on his criminal record to a dismissal without an adjudication of guilt.

Three days after Johnston successfully completed and was discharged from probation, he received a notice from immigration court that he was scheduled for immigration removal proceedings.

Johnston filed a petition for postconviction relief and requested an evidentiary hearing, claiming that he received "ineffective assistance of counsel when the immigration attorney he consulted advised him that he would not be subject to presumptively mandatory deportation if he pleaded guilty," the ruling reads.

The postconviction court concluded that Johnston had not been convicted of a crime and therefore was not eligible for postconviction relief. The case then went to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which in a divided opinion, affirmed the postconviction court's findings.

While state statute does not consider a dismissal without an adjudication of guilt a conviction, that is not the case for federal immigration law. Under federal immigration law a conviction means, among other things, that a judge has ordered some form of punishment, penalty or restraint on a person's liberty — which would include probation in Johnston's case.

The Minnesota Supreme Court found there "simply is no statutory basis for Johnston to seek postconviction relief."

The Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling to uphold the denial of postconviction relief, like the appeals court ruling, was a divided opinion. Justice Paul Thissen wrote a dissenting opinion.

In his opinion, Thissen wrote that the question that faced the state's high court was whether the legal definition of "a person convicted of a crime" is limited to convictions under Minnesota law or whether it more broadly allows a person to seek relief for those things that are considered convictions under federal law and carry the consequences of convictions for purposes of federal law.

"I believe we should read the statute to provide a remedy for what is plainly a violation of Johnston's constitutional rights," Thissen concluded.

Minnesota Supreme Court ruling by inforumdocs on Scribd