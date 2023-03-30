Minnesota train derailment prompts evacuation of Raymond

A train fire in Raymond, Minnesota

A town has been evacuated after a train derailment caused a fire in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, CBS reports.

BNSF Railway said approximately 22 cars had derailed at around 01:00 local time.

No injuries have been reported but the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup which has caused a fire to start.

Parts of the town of Raymond have been evacuated, with the sheriff's office advising against travel to the area due to the blaze.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed on Thursday morning that his office is monitoring the situation.

"We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation," he wrote on Twitter.

The latest derailment follows a train crash in Ohio in February which saw toxic chemicals released into the air.