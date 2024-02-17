Minnesota tribes reject use of bison as Rochester school mascot, but provide little context

Feb. 17—ROCHESTER — The tribal nations that rejected Rochester Public Schools' exemption request that would have allowed Dakota Middle School to keep its bison mascot provided little context for doing so.

The

school recently announced it would have to change its mascot

under new state legislation that prohibits schools from using American Indian imagery for such purposes.

The legislation, however, allows schools to continue using American Indian-focused imagery if they receive an exemption from the state's tribal communities. The school district received responses from four tribes, as well as the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

"The Tribal Nations Education Committee has reviewed your request," the committee told RPS in its brief response. "The TNEC denies your exemption request for the Bison name and mascot."

There are 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. According to the state legislation, an exemption request would have to be approved by all of them. If even one tribe objected to the use of a school's mascot, the exemption request would be denied.

In addition to the TNEC, the Lower Sioux Indian Community and White Earth Reservation opposed RPS' exemption request.

The other two tribal nations that responded declined taking a stance on the matter. Grand Portage Reservation said it was deferring the decision to Prairie Island Indian Community, since that is the closest American Indian community to Rochester Public Schools.

Similarly, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community also deferred deciding on the matter. However, that community was the one to elaborate most on the situation.

"While we support the intent of the statute, we believe our tribal government should not decide nor dictate your school's decision-making authority, especially if another tribe in your community is already working with you on this issue," the tribe said in its response. "Native American's unauthorized depiction used as mascots is hurtful and unjust, and we believe in and support historically accurate reflections of Indigenous peoples. Still, we respect the other 10 tribal sovereign nations in Minnesota and their decision in regard to grand permission for school districts in their area to use images, names or symbols that reflect the traditions of their tribe."

The tribal community closest to Rochester, Prairie Island, didn't provide a formal response to the district's exemption request. However, Prairie Island did respond briefly to a request for comment from the Post Bulletin, saying it would not comment on "any actions taken by the TNEC."

As part of its request for exemption, RPS included an image of the mascot, which is of a bison surrounded by a handful of stars. The district's request also explained it had coordinated with the Prairie Island Indian Community, which is located in Red Wing, and that the mascot was selected by the district's American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. The district's request for exemption also clarified it worked with an American Indian artist to design the mascot.

The Post Bulletin reached out to Dakota Middle School and the district representatives for additional comment. RPS responded it would not provide any additional commentary until after the issue is discussed with the Rochester School Board.

Schools and districts within a tribal reservation in Minnesota that have 95% of American Indian students are exempt from the legislation, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

"Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) acknowledges that transitioning mascots may be difficult. Districts and schools affected by this legislation will be assisted through the change," the MDE website states.

Dakota Middle School is not the only school that was denied an exemption.

District leaders in Benson, Minnesota, said they will be waiting until the 2024 legislative session ends before they change the school's Braves mascot and logo,

the West Central Tribune reported earlier this year

. The district estimates rebranding efforts will cost nearly $1 million.

In northwest Minnesota, it seems Warroad will be able to keep its Warrior nickname and logo after the district received no objection from any of the 11 tribal governments in mid-December deadline.