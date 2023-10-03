Minnesota Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Day event set for Oct. 7

Oct. 2—BEMIDJI — Community members and veterans from all across the region are invited to Paul Bunyan Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, to raise awareness, support families and come together to prevent suicide among veterans.

Starting at 10 a.m., the event features Mindy Broden and Wendell Affield, two advocates for mental health in veterans using their platforms to raise awareness for these heroes who sacrificed so much for their country.

Broden is an Army combat veteran who entered the field of substance use counseling more than 12 years ago after a lived experience of addiction and trauma during her time in the military. It is her great desire to provide excellent services, instill hope and give compassion to those who are struggling — especially veterans, a release said.

Affield uses the written word to promote healing and wholeness. As an author and Vietnam veteran, his childhood was punctuated by a volatile mother and an unpredictable stepfather. At 12, he and his siblings were placed in foster homes and his mother committed to a mental hospital.

At 16, he rode the rails out west and lived in hobo camps. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was wounded in an ambush while driving a river patrol boat in Vietnam and medevaced home. This lifetime of adventure and instability are the foundation for everything he writes. After being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the 90s, Affield began exploring writing as a way to process everything he had experienced, the release said.

He studied the writing craft at Bemidji State University and today, he speaks to groups across Minnesota about PTSD and leads workshops to show veterans and others how to use writing as a way to move forward from their experiences.

"Together, Broden and Affield hope this gathering in the Bemidji community will bring more veterans together to share stories and show support," the release said. "They hope to inform the community to have a better understanding of the resources available to help those who served their country in their time of need — and show support for families affected by veteran suicide."