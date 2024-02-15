Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Valentine's Day — largest storm of the season in the metro

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities nearly doubled the season total for snow in just one storm on Valentine's Day, with the area picking up several inches of snow and setting a daily record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Here's a look at the snow totals across the area:

Amery, Wisconsin: 7.5 inches

Victoria: 7.2 inches

Shakopee: 7.2 inches

Milltown, Wisconsin: 7 inches

Chanhassen: 7 inches

Norwood Young America: 7 inches

Plato: 7 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 6.9 inches (a new daily record for Valentine's Day — the previous record was 6.4 inches set in 1950)

Bloomington; 6.5 inches

Edina: 6.5 inches

Savage: 6.5 inches

Richfield: 6.5 inches

Eden Prairie: 6.5 inches

Woodbury: 6.3 inches

White Bear Lake: 6.1 inches

Prior Lake: 6.1 inches

Oakdale: 6 inches

Isanti: 6 inches

Nye, Wisconsin: 6 inches

Burnsville: 5.8 inches

Sun is rising on our fresh snowpack. Here's what it looks like from space. All the white that is NOT moving is snow cover. White that IS moving is cloud cover... pic.twitter.com/rrzVJ1hZzl — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) February 15, 2024

New Brighton: 5.6 inches

Forest Lake: 5.5 inches

Cottage Grove: 5.5 inches

Maple Plain: 5.5 inches

Winthrop: 5.5 inches

Elko New Market: 5.5 inches

New London: 5.5 inches

Coon Rapids: 5.3 inches

Oak Grove: 5.3 inches

Maple Grove: 5.1 inches

Marshall: 5 inches

Watertown: 5 inches

St. Francis: 5 inches

Stacy: 5 inches

Kimball: 5 inches

Montrose: 4.8 inches

Belle Plaine: 4.5 inches

North Branch: 4.4 inches

Delano: 4 inches

Bradford: 4 inches

New Prague: 4 inches

Grandy: 3.1 inches

Mankato: 3 inches

St. Cloud: 2.5 inches

Zumbro Falls: 2.1 inches

Wednesday's wintry weather was the largest snowstorm this season in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.