Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Valentine's Day — largest storm of the season in the metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities nearly doubled the season total for snow in just one storm on Valentine's Day, with the area picking up several inches of snow and setting a daily record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
READ MORE: MN road conditions: Valentine's Day snow leads to slick spots Thursday morning
Here's a look at the snow totals across the area:
Amery, Wisconsin: 7.5 inches
Victoria: 7.2 inches
Shakopee: 7.2 inches
Milltown, Wisconsin: 7 inches
Chanhassen: 7 inches
Norwood Young America: 7 inches
Plato: 7 inches
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 6.9 inches (a new daily record for Valentine's Day — the previous record was 6.4 inches set in 1950)
Bloomington; 6.5 inches
Edina: 6.5 inches
Savage: 6.5 inches
Richfield: 6.5 inches
Eden Prairie: 6.5 inches
Woodbury: 6.3 inches
White Bear Lake: 6.1 inches
Prior Lake: 6.1 inches
Oakdale: 6 inches
Isanti: 6 inches
Nye, Wisconsin: 6 inches
Burnsville: 5.8 inches
Sun is rising on our fresh snowpack. Here's what it looks like from space. All the white that is NOT moving is snow cover. White that IS moving is cloud cover... pic.twitter.com/rrzVJ1hZzl
— Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) February 15, 2024
New Brighton: 5.6 inches
Forest Lake: 5.5 inches
Cottage Grove: 5.5 inches
Maple Plain: 5.5 inches
Winthrop: 5.5 inches
Elko New Market: 5.5 inches
New London: 5.5 inches
Coon Rapids: 5.3 inches
Oak Grove: 5.3 inches
Maple Grove: 5.1 inches
Marshall: 5 inches
Watertown: 5 inches
St. Francis: 5 inches
Stacy: 5 inches
Kimball: 5 inches
Montrose: 4.8 inches
Belle Plaine: 4.5 inches
North Branch: 4.4 inches
Delano: 4 inches
Bradford: 4 inches
New Prague: 4 inches
Grandy: 3.1 inches
Mankato: 3 inches
St. Cloud: 2.5 inches
Zumbro Falls: 2.1 inches
Wednesday's wintry weather was the largest snowstorm this season in the Twin Cities.
READ MORE: School closings list
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.