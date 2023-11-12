Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness Week set for Nov. 13-17

Nov. 11—BEMIDJI — With temperatures dropping, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office offers tips on how to prepare for winter weather during Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness Week, Nov. 13-17.

According to a release, each day of Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness Week has a specific hazard topic to familiarize people so they can be prepared when severe weather threatens.

Monday's topic is winter storms. The National Weather Service issues several different alerts and warnings during the winter months.

Advisories are issued for impactful winter weather that doesn't meet the thresholds for warnings. Watches are a "heads up" that significant impactful weather is possible. Warnings are issued when severe weather is likely to occur, is occurring or is imminent.

Wind chill alerts are also issued when the combination of cold temperatures and the wind result in dangerously cold conditions that can result in frostbite, hypothermia and even death.

Tuesday's topic is outdoor winter safety. While Minnesotans typically spend more time indoors during the winter, many find great recreation opportunities and enjoy the snow and cold.

Always wear appropriate clothing with warm dry layers that are loose-fitting. If you are going ice skating or fishing, remember that ice is never 100% safe. General guidelines for walking on ice is four inches of new clear ice, while 12 to 15 inches is recommended for a medium-sized truck. When snowmobiling, do not use drugs or alcohol and obey the speed limit.

Wednesday's topic is winter fire safety. Home fires increase during the winter due to a combination of spending more time at home, heating sources and holiday decorations.

Keep combustibles away from heating equipment and open flames such as fireplaces or candles. Make sure your home is equipped with functioning smoke detectors. Do not overload electrical outlets and extension cords with excessive holiday lights.

Thursday's topic is indoor air issues. To conserve energy and reduce heating costs, homes are sealed up during the winter. This can cause indoor air issues including hazardous gasses.

Make sure your home has carbon monoxide detectors and your heating systems are serviced and functioning properly. Do not use alternative heating sources inside such as portable grills or generators. Take measures to mitigate mold and radon in your home. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends all homes be tested for radon.

Friday's topic is winter driving. Four-wheel drive doesn't mean four-wheel stop.

During winter driving conditions, use your headlights and slow down. Check your vehicle's tires and always travel with at least half a tank of gas. If you are traveling, let loved ones know your route and travel plans.

Check

511mn.org

for road conditions. Build and keep a winter survival kit in your car. Avoid traveling when severe winter weather is expected. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle. You can easily become disoriented and lost in blowing snow. Give snowplows plenty of room on the road. The typical snowplow weighs seventeen times more than the average car.

Additional information will be posted on the

Beltrami County Emergency Management Facebook page

next week.