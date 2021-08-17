Minnesota woman's body found on farmland property of man last seen with her, arrest made

A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a Minnesota woman on his property who was last seen with him the night she went missing.

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was shot and buried on the property of Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, according to a search warrant obtained by various local news outlets. He is being held at the Isanti County Adult Detention Center but has not been formally charged.

The pair were seen together on Aug. 5 drinking at the Isanti Rum River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2735, where she also worked, Fox Minneapolis reported. They left the club to go to a bar in Bethel, the outlet reported, citing the warrant.

Vangrinsven's co-workers told investigators she was intoxicated but that they cut her off from drinking more. She failed to show up for work the next day and was reported missing.

On Aug. 10, investigators searched Peterson's property in Athens Township and found Vangrinsven's body. She was allegedly shot in the head.

The Midwest Medical Examiner formally identified the body as Vangrinsven and determined the death to be a homicide.

Peterson initially told investigators he dropped Vangrinsven off at a park after they went to the bar but surveillance cameras near the park didn't capture a car in the area, KSTP-TV reported. Witnesses told the police they "had a bad feeling" about the man driving Vangrinsven home and that he would stare at female VFW employees when he was drinking.

The slaying is still under investigation.