Minnesota woman convicted of two felony charges in stabbing death of Rodger Ridgeway in Neenah in 2021

OSHKOSH - A 30-year-old Minnesota woman was convicted Thursday of two felony charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Neenah man in 2021.

Terran R. Colwell was convicted of substantial battery-intend bodily harm and harboring/aiding a felon in Winnebago County Circuit Court.

The charges were related to the death of 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway in downtown Neenah in April 2021.

Colwell pleaded no contest to the charges after initially being charged with felony murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

A 27-year-old Minneapolis man, Mandel Roy, has been charged with felony murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Minnesota woman convicted of 2 charges in stabbing death of Neenah man