Minnesota woman found beheaded on sidewalk

Jeremy Beaman
Police have a suspect in custody after a beheaded woman was found dead on a Shakopee, Minnesota, sidewalk in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.

Officers with the Shakopee Police Department responded to a stabbing report just after 2:30 p.m. local time and found 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer's body near a downtown intersection, police said.

A search warrant application disclosed that when police arrived, officers discovered the victim's headless body, according to local reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.


Police subsequently arrested 42-year-old Alexis Saborit for suspected second-degree murder and found a knife and a sheath nearby. Saborit is being held in jail on pending charges.

The police department announced the report of a homicide on social media on Wednesday and then in a news release on Thursday but only disclosed the victim was found with stab wounds.

Police also said investigators do not believe the killing was a random act, and a coworker said Thayer and the suspect were in a long-term relationship that involved domestic abuse. The suspect was previously convicted of domestic assault.

