Minnesota woman pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking in Grand Forks County

Jan. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Minnesota woman accused of trafficking fentanyl from Minneapolis to Grand Forks County was granted a plea agreement on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Diana Christine Nason, 32, pleaded guilty to Class A felony possession of more than 10 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver and Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference.

Her Class C felony drug paraphernalia possession charge was dismissed.

Nason was sentenced to 20 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with 10 years suspended. She has credit for 108 days served.

After release, she will be on supervised probation for three years.

Nason and her girlfriend, 32-year-old Mary Antoinette Fedick,

were arrested in September

when a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy pulled over the vehicle they were traveling in for failing to maintain a single lane, according to an affidavit in the case.

Approximately 2,500 fentanyl pills were found in a baggie in Nason's underwear, the affidavit said. An additional baggie with 25 pills was found elsewhere in the vehicle, as well as a smoking device with residue.

Nason told law enforcement she was traveling to Grand Forks to sell fentanyl, which she'd done multiple times before. Fedick said she'd traveled with Nason for this purpose, the affidavit said.

Nason and Fedick's infant child was in the vehicle at the time, which is why both women were charged with reckless endangerment.

Both Nason and Fedick pleaded not guilty

in October. Fedick is scheduled for a final dispositional conference at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.