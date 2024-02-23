Minnesota woman sentenced for fentanyl trafficking in Grand Forks County

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Minnesota woman pleaded guilty to two crimes in Grand Forks County on Thursday, Feb. 22, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 suspended.

Mary Antoinette Fedick, 32, will serve five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has credit for 150 days served and will be on supervised probation for three years.

Fedick pleaded guilty to Class A felony possession of at least 10 grams of fentanyl with intent to deliver and Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference.

Fedick and her partner, Diana Christine Nason,

were arrested in September

after approximately 2,500 fentanyl pills were found in their vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The women were believed to be trafficking fentanyl from Minneapolis to Grand Forks. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

Fedick and Nason's infant child was in the vehicle at the time, which is why the couple was charged with reckless endangerment.

In January,

Nason pleaded guilty

to the same crimes and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended.